 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biden signs order ending Trump-era ban on transgender individuals serving in the military
View Comments
AP

Biden signs order ending Trump-era ban on transgender individuals serving in the military

{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden signs order ending Trump-era ban on transgender individuals serving in the military.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Nasal spray that blocks COVID-19 could be available by summer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News