Biden slammed for challenging nuclear workplace health law

The U.S. Department of Justice under President Donald Trump challenged its constitutionality in 2019, on the grounds that federal jurisdiction over such matters supersedes state law. But they lost in federal court in Eastern Washington and on appeal to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Now the Biden administration has picked up the fight.

"This lawsuit angered me when the Trump administration filed it — and it continues to anger me now that the Biden administration is continuing it,” Ferguson said.

Tom Carpenter of Hanford Challenge, a Seattle-based watchdog group, said many of the chemicals workers are exposed to are known carcinogens.

Under the state law, many types of cancer are presumed to be caused by working at Hanford.

Workers no longer have to prove that their illness was not caused by something else in their lives, or that exposure to a specific chemical caused their illness. About 1,500 different volatile gases have been found in waste in Hanford’s underground storage tanks.

Most other workers in Washington state must prove their illness was a direct result of a specific workplace incident in order to be paid workers’ compensation