Biden 'surprised' by documents in old office; Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.35B; Golden Globes highlights; and more top news

President Joe Biden says he was “surprised’ when he was informed that government records were found by his attorneys at a former office space in Washington. The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee has requested that the U.S. intelligence community conduct a “damage assessment” of potentially classified documents found among the papers. Speaking to reporters in Mexico City, Biden says his attorneys “did what they should have done” when they immediately called the National Archives about the discovery. Biden says he doesn't know what’s in the documents,” adding his lawyers have suggested he not inquire what was in them. The Department of Justice is reviewing the matter.