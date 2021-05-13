Biden tackles pipeline political peril; nowhere to run for Palestinians in Gaza; Ellen's big news

Today is Thursday, May 13, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: The Biden team is moving swiftly to tackle the political peril from major pipeline hack; Palestinians have nowhere to run amid Israeli airstrikes in Gaza; and Ellen will end talk show next year.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Biden team moves swiftly to tackle pipeline political peril

The Biden administration swung aggressively into action after a primary gasoline pipeline fell prey to a cyberattack — understanding that the situation posed a possible series of political and economic risks.

The pipeline shutdown was an all-hands-on-deck situation for a young presidency that has also had to deal with a pandemic, a recession, an influx of unaccompanied children at the southern border, a troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and high-stakes showdowns globally that carry the specter of war.