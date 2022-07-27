 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Biden tests negative for COVID-19, ends 'strict isolation'

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to reporters after meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Waldorf Astoria Jeddah Qasr Al Sharq hotel, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. 

 AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ending his COVID-19 isolation after testing negative for the virus on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday.

That's according to a letter the White House released Wednesday from Biden's physician.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor writes that Biden has completed his course of treatment with the drug Paxlovid and remains free of fever. O'Connor says that given those factors and the pair of negative tests, Biden will discontinue his "strict isolation" measures.

In fact, Biden is scheduled to appear in the White House Rose Garden around midday Wednesday.

Biden, 79, tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

See for yourself how and where vaccinations are ramping up, plus how COVID-19 deaths are trending in your state and across the nation. Note: With the decline in public testing sites and rise in unreported home tests, infection rates are widely believed to be undercounted.

