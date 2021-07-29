 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biden to allow eviction moratorium to expire Saturday
0 Comments
alert

Biden to allow eviction moratorium to expire Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Biden

President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the Lehigh Valley operations facility for Mack Trucks in Macungie, Pa., Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke

BOSTON (AP) — The Biden administration will allow a nationwide ban on evictions to expire Saturday, arguing that its hands are tied after the Supreme Court signaled it could only be extended until the end of the month.

In a statement Thursday, the White House said President Joe Biden would have liked to have extended the federal eviction moratorium due to spread of the delta variant. Biden called on "Congress to extend the eviction moratorium to protect such vulnerable renters and their families without delay."

The moratorium was put in place put in place last September by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

By the end of March, 6.4 million American households were behind on their rent, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. As of July 5, roughly 3.6 million people in the U.S. said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey.

***

VIRUS BY THE NUMBERS

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers capture closest ever image of nearby exoplanet

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

National

Jurors convict former Georgia insurance chief in $2.5M fraud

  • Updated

ATLANTA (AP) — It took less than two hours Thursday for jurors to decide that Georgia's suspended insurance commissioner was indeed a “fraudster” and not an innovator, as they convicted Jim Beck on 37 criminal counts relating to more than $2.5 million he embezzled from his former employer.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News