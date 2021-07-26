Biden to announce end of US mission in Iraq; typhoon headed for Olympics; Jan. 6 committee to start work

Today is Monday, July 26, 2021. Let's get caught up.

TOP STORIES

Biden, Iraqi PM to announce end of U.S. combat mission in Iraq

President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi are expected to announce on Monday that they’ve come to an agreement to end the U.S. military’s combat mission in Iraq by the end of the year, according to a senior Biden administration official.