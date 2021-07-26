 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biden to announce end of US mission in Iraq; typhoon headed for Olympics; Jan. 6 committee to start work
0 Comments
alert

Biden to announce end of US mission in Iraq; typhoon headed for Olympics; Jan. 6 committee to start work

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Parts of the South and the Northwest will see hot temperatures today as monsoon rains continue in the Southwest. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.

Today is Monday, July 26, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: The Biden administration is set to announce the end of the U.S. mission in Iraq; after Olympics endured heat, a typhoon is en route to Japan; and Jan. 6 committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson vows to 'get it right.'

Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.

TOP STORIES

Iraq Prime Minister

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview with The Associated Press in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, July 23, 2021.

Biden, Iraqi PM to announce end of U.S. combat mission in Iraq

President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi are expected to announce on Monday that they’ve come to an agreement to end the U.S. military’s combat mission in Iraq by the end of the year, according to a senior Biden administration official.

The plan to shift the American military mission, whose stated purpose is to help Iraq defeat the Islamic State group, to a strictly advisory and training role by year’s end — with no U.S. troops in a combat role — will be spelled out in a broader communique to be issued by the two leaders following their White House meeting on Monday afternoon, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the yet to be announced plan.

The official said the Iraqi security forces are “battle tested" and have proved themselves “capable" of protecting their country. Still, the Biden administration recognizes that IS remains a considerable threat, the official said.

***

Tokyo Olympics Surfing

France's Jeremy Flores surfs a wave during the third round of the men's surfing competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, at Tsurigasaki beach in Ichinomiya, Japan.

Pandemic Olympics endured heat, and now a typhoon's en route

The Tokyo Olympics, delayed by the pandemic and opened under oppressive heat, is due for another hit of nature’s power: a typhoon arriving Tuesday morning that is forecast to disrupt at least some parts of the Games.

“Feels like we’re trying to prepare for bloody everything,” said New Zealand rugby player Andrew Knewstubb.

Don't worry, Japanese hosts say: In U.S. terms, the incoming weather is just a mid-grade tropical storm. And the surfers at Tsurigasaki beach say Tropical Storm Nepartak could actually improve the competition so long as it doesn't hit the beach directly.

***

Capitol Breach Investigation Thompson

In this July 1, 2021, file photo Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, departs the Capitol after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., appointed him to lead the new select committee to investigate the violent Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, in Washington.

'We have to get it right,' Dem vows as Jan. 6 probe begins

As the longtime chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, Bennie Thompson is accustomed to dealing with grave matters of national security. But his stewardship of the Jan. 6 select committee will be a test unlike any other, as he tries to untangle the events of a violent insurrection that many House Republicans increasingly play down and deny. The panel will hold its first hearing Tuesday with police officers who battled the rioters.

“We have to get it right,” Thompson said. If the committee can find ways to prevent anything like it from happening again, “then I would have made what I think is the most valuable contribution to this great democracy."

Thompson, 73, is a liberal fixture in Congress and longtime champion of civil rights, the only Democrat in the Mississippi delegation, hailing from a majority-black district in the state’s western half. He has avoided the limelight during his more than 15 years on the Homeland Security Committee, notching achievements with careful bipartisan outreach.

Several Democrats and Republicans said Thompson was the right choice to lead an investigation that is certain to be partisan and fraught.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

Top headlines this morning: July 26

+3
'We have to get it right,' Dem vows as Jan. 6 probe begins
National Politics
AP

'We have to get it right,' Dem vows as Jan. 6 probe begins

  • By MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, Bennie Thompson, didn’t realize the severity of the Jan. 6 insurrection until his wife called him.

+29
Olympics Latest: Women's 1,500-meter freestyle makes debut
World
AP

Olympics Latest: Women's 1,500-meter freestyle makes debut

  • Updated
  • 0

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:

+7
Pandemic Olympics endured heat, and now a typhoon's en route
World
AP

Pandemic Olympics endured heat, and now a typhoon's en route

  • By JENNA FRYER AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

TOKYO (AP) — First, the sun. Now: the wind and the rain.

+3
Senators race to seal infrastructure deal as pressure mounts
National Politics
AP

Senators race to seal infrastructure deal as pressure mounts

  • By HOPE YEN and LISA MASCARO Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators are racing to seal a bipartisan infrastructure deal as soon as Monday, as pressure is mounting on all sides to show progress on President Joe Biden's top priority.

+2
At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm
National
AP

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

  • Updated
  • 0

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup crash during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said.

+16
Sparked by pandemic fallout, homeschooling surges across US
National
AP

Sparked by pandemic fallout, homeschooling surges across US

  • By DAVID CRARY AP National Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Although the pandemic disrupted family life across the U.S. since taking hold in spring 2020, some parents are grateful for one consequence: They're now opting to homeschool their children, even as schools plan to resume in-person classes.

+6
‘Holy moly!’: Inside Texas' fight against a ransomware hack
National Politics
AP

‘Holy moly!’: Inside Texas' fight against a ransomware hack

  • By JAKE BLEIBERG and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

DALLAS (AP) — It was the start of a steamy Friday two Augusts ago when Jason Whisler settled in for a working breakfast at the Coffee Ranch restaurant in the Texas Panhandle city of Borger. The most pressing agenda item for city officials that morning: planning for a country music concert and anniversary event.

+23
California's largest fire burns homes as blazes scorch West
National
AP

California's largest fire burns homes as blazes scorch West

  • Updated
  • 0

INDIAN FALLS, Calif. (AP) — California's largest wildfire merged with a smaller blaze and destroyed homes in remote areas with limited access for firefighters, as numerous other fires gained strength and threatened property across the U.S. West.

+7
Tunisia on edge as president suspends parliament, fires PM
World

Tunisia on edge as president suspends parliament, fires PM

  • By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Troops surrounded Tunisia’s parliament and blocked its speaker from entering Monday after the president suspended the le…

+12
China calls US policy 'misguided' in high-level talks
World
AP

China calls US policy 'misguided' in high-level talks

  • By KEN MORITSUGU and NG HAN GUAN Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

TIANJIN, China (AP) — China came out swinging at high-level face-to-face talks with the United States on Monday, blaming the U.S. for a “stalemate” in bilateral relations and calling on America to change “its highly misguided mindset and dangerous policy.”

+3
Some French health workers resent, resist mandatory vaccines
World
AP

Some French health workers resent, resist mandatory vaccines

  • By CONSTANTIN GOUVY Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

PARIS (AP) — While most French health care workers are vaccinated against the virus, a small but vocal minority is holding out. With infections exploding, a new law requiring them to get the shots is exposing the divide.

Fauci says US headed in 'wrong direction' on coronavirus
National
AP

Fauci says US headed in 'wrong direction' on coronavirus

  • Updated
  • 0

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday.

+4
Jill Biden calls on unvaccinated in Hawaii to get shots
National Politics
AP

Jill Biden calls on unvaccinated in Hawaii to get shots

  • Updated
  • 0

First lady Jill Biden visited a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Waipahu, Hawaii, on Sunday to encourage unvaccinated Hawaiians to get their shots as the delta variant surges through much of the U.S.

+2
Pelosi appoints 2nd GOP critic of Trump to Jan. 6 committee
National Politics
AP

Pelosi appoints 2nd GOP critic of Trump to Jan. 6 committee

  • By HOPE YEN and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday named a second Republican critic of Donald Trump, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, to a special committee investigating the Capitol riot and pledged that the Democratic-majority panel will “get to the truth.” Kinzinger said he “humbly accepted” the appointment even as his party's leadership is boycotting the inquiry.

+2
On a quiet weekend, ‘Old’ tops, ‘Snake Eyes’ sinks
Entertainment
AP

On a quiet weekend, ‘Old’ tops, ‘Snake Eyes’ sinks

  • By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old” easily won a slower weekend at the North American box office, while the G.I. Joe pic “Snake Eyes” lived up to its name.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Spain Wildfire

Residents look at wildfire near Tarragona, in the northeastern region of Catalonia, Spain, Sunday, July 25, 2021. Firefighters in northeast Spain are battling a wildfire that has consumed over 1,200 hectares (3,000 acres) of woodland. High temperatures and winds fanned the flames in the rural area. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra)

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

+16
Today in history: July 26

Today in history: July 26

In 1956, the Italian liner Andrea Doria sank off New England, some 11 hours after colliding with the Swedish liner Stockholm, and more events …

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Heat alerts in effect for parts of the South and Northwest

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News