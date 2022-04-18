Biden to boost American steel, iron; US rocked by 3 mass shootings over weekend; Russia strikes Lviv

Today is Monday, April 18, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
FIRST, THE WEATHER
The storm system that brought heavy rain to the South now heads to the Northeast, bringing rain and cold temperatures. We also are monitoring much needed drought relief to the West. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
***
TOP STORIES
The lawyer for a man arrested in connection with a mass shooting at a South Carolina mall tells news outlets his client fired in self-defense. Attorney Todd Rutherford represents Jewayne Price, who currently faces a charge of illegally carrying a pistol. A judge said Sunday that Price could be released on house arrest with a $25,000 surety bond. Saturday’s shooting in Columbia was one of two Easter weekend shootings in South Carolina with multiple victims, and one of three in the nation. Nine people were hurt early Sunday in a Hampton County, South Carolina, nightclub shooting. Gunfire at a Pittsburgh party caused multiple injuries and killed two minors.
The Biden administration is taking a key step to ensure federal dollars will support U.S. manufacturing. It's issuing new requirements for how projects funded by the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package source their construction material. The guidance issued Monday requires material purchased for projects starting next month be produced within the U.S. Waivers can be granted if the material costs too much or cannot be sufficiently provided by domestic factories. President Joe Biden has made this type of guidance a cornerstone for judging his record ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Biden says he can leverage federal spending to create more U.S. factory jobs and reduce reliance on China and other nations.
The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Lviv says Russian missiles hit the western city, killing at least seven people. The attack came as Moscow’s troops step up strikes on infrastructure in preparation for an all-out assault on the east. Three of Monday's strikes hit military infrastructure facilities and one struck a tire shop. The regional governor said emergency teams were putting out fires caused by the strikes. The strikes occurred as the country was bracing for an all-out Russian assault in eastern Ukraine. Lviv has seen only sporadic strikes during almost two months of war. Plumes of thick, black smoke were rising over the city after explosions.
Turkey has launched a new ground and air cross-border offensive against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq. Turkey's defense minister says Turkish jets and artillery struck targets belonging to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and commando troops then crossed into the region by land or were airlifted by helicopters. The PKK maintains bases in northern Iraq and has used the territory for attacks on Turkey. Turkey has conducted numerous cross-border operations against the group. Akar announced the new operation in a video posted on his ministry’s website early Monday. The PKK, which has been fighting the Turkish state since 1984, is designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. and the European Union.
Monday is Tax Day, the federal deadline for individual tax filings and payments. The IRS expects to receive tens of millions of last-minute filings electronically and through paper forms. The executive director of the National Society of Tax Professionals, Nina Tross, says if people haven’t filed their taxes by now they’re better off filing an extension. Tross adds that filing an extension has “zero effect” as long as filers have paid their income taxes by Tax Day. Tross warns that rushing a return to meet the deadline only to have to amend it later is likely to draw a second look by the IRS.
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum made a layup at the buzzer off a pass from Marcus Smart to give the Boston Celtics a dramatic 115-114 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday in the Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round series.
DETROIT (AP) — Anton Lundell scored twice and the Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 6-1 victory over the Detro…
Kyle Busch slipped past the spinning cars of Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe to steal his first Cup win of the season Sunday night on slick, wet, dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway. Reddick was chasing the first Cup win of his career but lapped traffic allowed Briscoe to close in on Reddick. Briscoe timed his move for the win for the third turn of the final lap, when Briscoe tried to slide his way past Reddick on the inside. The move backfired and both cars spun out of control and Busch, who was running third, simply skirted through for his first win.
Runners are gearing up for the Boston Marathon, marking the return of the prestigious race to its springtime spot for the first time since the pandemic began. Race Director Dave McGillivray sent a group of about 20 from the Massachusetts National Guard that walks the course annually out at 6 a.m., announcing the start in Hopkinton of the 126th Boston Marathon. It has been only six months since athletes raced 26.2 miles to Copley Square in Boston. The 2020 race was called off because of the pandemic. And the 2021 version was postponed, then held in October. That was the first fall edition of the marathon. More than 28,000 runners were signed up to run Monday.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1966, Bill Russell was named player-coach of the Boston Celtics, becoming the NBA’s first Black coach.
***