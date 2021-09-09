Biden to campaign Monday with Newsom as recall nears end

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will get a boost in the final days of a campaign that is trying to kick him out of office from the nation's most prominent Democrat: President Joe Biden.

Biden will join the first-term Democratic governor in the Southern California city of Long Beach on Monday, the day before voting ends. He's the last of a string of prominent Democrats who have come to the deep-blue state to assist Newsom as he faces a recall election.

Vice President Kamala Harris, a California native, campaigned alongside him Wednesday, and former President Barack Obama appeared in a campaign ad urging Californians to vote no on the recall.

Biden's visit, his first to California since taking office in January, underscores the importance of his party maintaining the governorship in the nation's most populous state, which has the fifth-largest economy in the world. California has been the breeding ground for progressive policies on climate change, immigration and more. Beyond Harris, a handful of Biden's Cabinet members have roots in the state.