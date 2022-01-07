Biden to deliver first State of the Union address on March 1

Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., look at each other as President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address on March 1, the White House confirmed Friday, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent the president a formal invitation to speak to Congress and the American public one year into his term.
It will mark the latest any president has delivered a State of the Union address. The speech is normally timed for January, and occasionally for February. The delay is driven in part by a busy legislative calendar, a winter spike in COVID-19 cases from the more transmissible omicron variant and the upcoming Winter Olympics, which ties up broadcast network time.
The last State of the Union address was delivered by then-President Donald Trump on the eve of his acquittal by the Senate in his first impeachment trial.
Biden first addressed a joint session of Congress in April 2021, about 100 days into his time in the White House, which he used to promote twin infrastructure and domestic spending bills. Biden signed a slimmed-down and bipartisan version of the infrastructure proposal into law last year in crowning first-year legislative achievements. The larger expansion of the social safety net passed the House, but Biden has struggled to secure enough Democratic support in the Senate for passage.
An address to Congress in the president's first year is not an official State of the Union address, and Biden's April speech bore little resemblance to one because of strict COVID-19 protocols. It was marked by limitations on attendance, with no guests allowed, and lawmakers seated on both the floor of the House chamber and the galleries above. Officials said pandemic precautions for this year's speech were still being worked out, though they expect it to look more like a traditional State of the Union address than last year's remarks.
"Thank you for your bold vision and patriotic leadership which have guided America out of crisis and into an era of great progress, as we not only recover from the pandemic but Build Back Better!," Pelosi wrote in her letter to Biden. "In that spirit, I am writing to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, March 1, to share your vision of the State of the Union."
President Biden's first 100 days, in photos
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, as their children Ashley and Hunter watch.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)
Patrick Semansky
President Joe Biden salutes as his wife Jill puts her hand over her heart as they review the troops from the steps of the U.S. Capitol during the inauguration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (David Tulis/Pool Photo via AP)
David Tulis
President Joe Biden talks with Washington, NBC anchor Al Roker, as he and and First Lady Jill Biden walk along Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House during Inaugural celebrations, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 202, after being sworn in as the 46th vice president of the United States. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
Doug Mills
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wave as they arrive at the North Portico of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)
Alex Brandon
President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual swearing in ceremony of political appointees from the State Dining Room of the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden holds his grandson Beau Biden at the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden signs executive orders after speaking about the coronavirus in the State Dinning Room of the White House in Washington. Biden will mark his 100th day in office on Thursday, April 29. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Alex Brandon
A portrait of former President Abraham Lincoln President hangs in the State Dining Room of the White House as Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden kisses first lady Jill Biden before boarding Marine One to visit wounded troops at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pay their respects to the late U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick as an urn with his cremated remains lies in honor on a black-draped table at center of Capitol Rotunda, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Washington. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
Erin Schaff
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Majority Whip James Clyburn, right, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, seated second left, and Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Or., seated left, and Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky., foreground, in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Biden is spending the weekend at his home in Delaware. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Fans watch a broadcast of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
President Joe Biden departs after attending Mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church as snow falls, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
President Joe Biden talks with reporters after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden speaks to Department of Defense personnel alongside Vice President Kamala Harris and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with lawmakers on investments in infrastructure, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden talks during a televised town hall event at Pabst Theater, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden leaves after a virtual event with the Munich Security Conference in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Doug Emhoff participate in a moment of silence during a ceremony to honor the 500,000 Americans that died from COVID-19, at the White House, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. They are en route to Houston to survey damage caused by severe winter weather and encourage people to get their coronavirus shots. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
President Joe Biden talks with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as they tour the Harris County Emergency Operations Center, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, smile after Biden signed the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden arriving to sign the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic during a prime-time address from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual meeting with Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin on St. Patrick's Day, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden holds onto the hand rail as he stumbles while boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, March 19, 2021. Biden is en route to Georgia. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
United States Soccer Women's National Team members Margaret Purce, left, and Megan Rapinoe, center, look on as President Joe Biden signs a proclamation recognizing Equal Pay Day in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden leaves after speaking at a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden makes a tracing of Cpl. Dennis F. Shine's name after laying flowers at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in honor of Vietnam War Veterans Day on Monday, March 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 31, 2021, to travel to Pittsburgh to announce his infrastructure plan. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden delivers a speech on infrastructure spending at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden speaks during a Cabinet meeting in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Washington. From left, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden appears with first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny on the Blue Room balcony at the White House, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Washington. The annual Easter egg Roll at the White House was canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden arrives to speak during an event on the American Jobs Plan in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks about gun violence prevention in the Rose Garden at the White House, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with lawmakers to discuss the American Jobs Plan in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, April 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
President Joe Biden walks from the podium after speaking during a ceremony to honor slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans as he lies in honor at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
J. Scott Applewhite
President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, about the withdrawal of the remainder of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden visits Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Biden announced the withdrawal of the remainder of U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on America. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden leaves after speaking about Russia in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga leave after a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the White House in Washington, after former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden walks off after speaking about COVID-19 vaccinations at the White House, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations at the White House, in Washington. Biden has touted administering 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine before his first 100 days in office and signaled it is time for the U.S. to begin sharing its surplus. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden arrives to speak to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden responds to a question from reporters about COVID-19, on the North Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Vice President Kamala Harris, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., stand and applaud as President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
Melina Mara
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., stand and applaud. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
Melina Mara
