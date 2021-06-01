 Skip to main content
Biden to honor Tulsa race massacre victims; Vatican criminalizes abuse of adults; manhunt in Miami
Biden to honor Tulsa race massacre victims; Vatican criminalizes abuse of adults; manhunt in Miami

On Sunday, Redding, California, had its hottest May day on record at 109°. CNN Meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the forecast for the worst of the heat today.

Today is Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: President Biden will visit Tulsa today to honor the victims of the race massacre that destroyed a Black community 100 years ago; the Vatican is criminalizing the abuse of adults by priests and laity; police are still looking for 3 gunmen in a mass shooting in Miami over the weekend that killed two and injured 21.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Biden Tulsa

President Joe Biden speaks at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Arlington, Va. 

Biden to honor forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will take part in a remembrance of one of the nation’s darkest — and largely forgotten — moments of racial violence when he helps commemorate the 100th anniversary of the destruction of a thriving Black community in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Biden’s visit Tuesday, in which he will grieve for the hundreds of Black people killed by a white mob a century ago, comes amid a national reckoning on racial justice. And it will stand in stark contrast to the most recent visit to Tulsa by a president, which took place last year.

Biden will be the first president to participate in remembrances of the destruction of what was known as “Black Wall Street.” In 1921 — on May 31 and June 1 — Tulsa's white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to the ground the Greenwood district and used planes to drop projectiles on it.

Up to 300 Black Tulsans were killed, and thousands of survivors were forced for a time into internment camps overseen by the National Guard. Burned bricks and a fragment of a church basement are about all that survive today of the more than 30-block historically Black district.

***

Vatican Pope Rosary

Pope Francis leads the prayer to mark the end of the month of worldwide prayers to stop the pandemic, in the Vatican gardens Monday, May 31, 2021 

Vatican law criminalizes abuse of adults by priests, laity

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has changed church law to explicitly criminalize the sexual abuse of adults by priests who abuse their authority and to say that laypeople who hold church office can be sanctioned for similar sex crimes.

The new provisions, released Tuesday after 14 years of study, were contained in the revised criminal law section of the Vatican’s Code of Canon Law, the in-house legal system that covers the 1.3 billion-strong Catholic Church.

The most significant changes are contained in two articles, 1395 and 1398, which aim to address major shortcomings in the church’s handling of sexual abuse. The law recognizes that adults, too, can be victimized by priests who abuse their authority, and said that laypeople in church offices can be punished for abusing minors as well as adults.

***

Banquet Hall Shooting

Law enforcement officials work the scene of a shooting outside a banquet hall near Hialeah, Fla., Sunday, May 30, 2021. 

Amid grief, manhunt in Miami continues for 3 shooters

A manhunt continued into Memorial Day for three masked suspects who opened fire early Sunday morning outside a Miami banquet hall, killing two men and wounding 21 others, in a shooting authorities said had spread terror and grief through their communities.

That anguish was reinforced Monday by a grieving father who interrupted a news conference just as the Miami-Dade Police Department's director, Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III, was decrying the weekend's gun violence and appealing for the community's help in tracking down the shooters.

“You killed my kid with no reason,” the distraught man yelled out as he was escorted away from cameras. Police would later confirm that the man, Clayton Dillard, is the father of one of two 26-year-old men who were gunned down outside the banquet hall that was hosting a rap concert.

Click on the links below for full versions of these stories and scroll further for a look at today in history and celebrity birthdays.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Memorial Day Illinois

Andrew Weston touches the gravestone of his uncle, U.S. Army Vietnam war veteran Thomas Shaun Monahan, at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021 in Elwood, Ill. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

ON THIS DATE

+14
Today in history: June 1

Today in history: June 1

In 2009, General Motors filed for Chapter 11, becoming the largest U.S. industrial company to enter bankruptcy protection, and more events tha…

+6
Today in sports history: June 1

Today in sports history: June 1

In 1925, Lou Gehrig bats for Pee Wee Wanninger in the eighth inning and replaces Wally Pipp at first base to start his streak of 2,130 consecu…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

