Biden to honor Tulsa race massacre victims; Vatican criminalizes abuse of adults; manhunt in Miami

Today is Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: President Biden will visit Tulsa today to honor the victims of the race massacre that destroyed a Black community 100 years ago; the Vatican is criminalizing the abuse of adults by priests and laity; police are still looking for 3 gunmen in a mass shooting in Miami over the weekend that killed two and injured 21.

TOP STORIES

Biden to honor forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will take part in a remembrance of one of the nation’s darkest — and largely forgotten — moments of racial violence when he helps commemorate the 100th anniversary of the destruction of a thriving Black community in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Biden’s visit Tuesday, in which he will grieve for the hundreds of Black people killed by a white mob a century ago, comes amid a national reckoning on racial justice. And it will stand in stark contrast to the most recent visit to Tulsa by a president, which took place last year.