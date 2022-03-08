Biden to issue order on cryptocurrency; latest from shooting at Iowa school; Morgan Wallen wins at ACMs

Today is Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Let's get caught up.

FIRST, THE WEATHER

Close to 400 strong or damaging wind reports were reported over a 24-hour span, as an Arctic front brought winter back to the Lower 48. That front is expected to stall over the Southeast, which could increase flood concerns for the region. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details.

TOP STORIES

AP sources: Biden to issue executive order on cryptocurrency

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order on cryptocurrency this week that will mark the first step toward regulating how digital currency is traded.

The move comes as administration officials have raised concerns in recent weeks about Russia’s use of cryptocurrency to evade the impact of crushing sanctions in response to its invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions have sent the ruble to historic lows and have closed the country's stock market.

Two people familiar with the process said the executive order on cryptocurrency was expected to be issued this week and it had been in the works long before the war. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity to preview the order.

1 teen dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Iowa high school

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — One teenager was killed and two others were critically wounded after gunfire that appeared to come from a passing vehicle struck them outside an Iowa school, authorities said.

Des Moines police said in a news release Monday that potential suspects have been detained in the shooting on the grounds of East High School, near Des Moines’ downtown, about a half mile, from the Capitol. No charges were immediately filed.

Sgt. Paul Parizek told KCCI-TV that calls started pouring in around 2:50 p.m. Monday, shortly before classes were scheduled to dismiss for the day.

Police didn't identify those shot but said a 15-year-old male had died. He was not a student at East.

Morgan Wallen wins at ACM Awards; Lambert wins top prize

Morgan Wallen won album of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday night for “Dangerous: The Double Album,” a year after he was removed from the ACMs ballot after he was caught on camera using a racial slur.

Wallen made no direct reference to the incident or his absence from recent awards shows while accepting the trophy at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, but may have dropped a hint about it.

“To my son, this award will signify that his daddy was a fighter,” Wallen said, finishing his speech by enthusiastically thanking the fans in attendance.

Miranda Lambert took home the night's top prize, entertainer of the year, for the first time after losing out in five previous years, but was not in Las Vegas to accept it.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

TODAY IN HISTORY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

