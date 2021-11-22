 Skip to main content
Biden to keep Jerome Powell as Fed chair

Federal Reserve Powell Funding

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2021, file photo, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. 

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Monday that he's nominating Jerome Powell for a second four-year term as Federal Reserve chair, endorsing Powell's stewardship of the economy through a brutal pandemic recession in which the Fed's ultra-low rate policies helped bolster confidence and revitalize the job market.

Biden also said he would nominate Lael Brainard, the lone Democrat on the Fed’s Board of Governors and the preferred alternative to Powell among many progressives, as vice chair, the No. 2 slot.

A separate position of vice chair for supervision, a bank regulatory post, remains vacant, along with two other slots on the Fed's board. Those positions will be filled in early December, the president said.

“If we want to continue to build on the economic success of this year, we need stability and independence at the Federal Reserve — and I have full confidence after their trial by fire over the last 20 months that Chair Powell and Dr. Brainard will provide the strong leadership our country needs," Biden said in a statement. Read the full story here:

***

This morning's top headlines: Monday, Nov. 22

5 dead, 40 injured after SUV plows into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 dead, 40 injured after SUV plows into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS, STATE JOURNAL
  • Updated
  • 0

A red SUV sped through a Christmas parade Sunday evening in Waukesha. Multiple people died and more than 20, including children, were injured.

Rittenhouse tells Fox News 'not a racist person,' backs BLM
National
AP

Rittenhouse tells Fox News 'not a racist person,' backs BLM

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted on charges stemming from killing two men and wounding another during the unrest that followed the shooting of a Black man by a white police officer, says in a new interview that he's “not a racist person” and supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

Jury in Ahmaud Arbery death trial to hear closing arguments
National
AP

Jury in Ahmaud Arbery death trial to hear closing arguments

  • By RUSS BYNUM Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Attorneys were scheduled to give closing arguments Monday in the murder trial of three white men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, whose death became part of a broader reckoning on racial injustice in the criminal legal system.

Dems confident on methane fee as budget bill moves to Senate
National Politics
AP

Dems confident on methane fee as budget bill moves to Senate

  • By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Democratic plan to impose a fee on methane emissions from oil and gas wells has cleared a key hurdle, but it faces strong opposition from the oil and gas industry and criticism by centrist Sen. Joe Manchin.

Hitmakers BTS stamp their authority on American Music Awards
National

Hitmakers BTS stamp their authority on American Music Awards

  • By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — South Korean superstars BTS were crowned artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday, brushing aside challenges …

NFL Today, Week 11
Sports

NFL Today, Week 11

  • By The Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

SCOREBOARD

Tiger Woods posts short video of him swinging a wedge
Sports

Tiger Woods posts short video of him swinging a wedge

  • By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

One swing, two words and three seconds of a video was all it took from Tiger Woods to get everyone talking Sunday about his future on the golf…

AP Top 25: Ohio State jumps to No. 2 past 'Bama, Cincinnati
Sports

AP Top 25: Ohio State jumps to No. 2 past 'Bama, Cincinnati

  • By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Ohio State is No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll, surging three spots Sunday past No. 3 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati in a clo…

