Biden to mark Transgender Day of Visibility with new measures

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is commemorating Transgender Day of Visibility by celebrating prominent transgender Americans and advocating against what his administration terms "dangerous anti-transgender legislative attacks" that have passed in statehouses across the country.
Biden on Thursday is announcing new measures aimed at making the federal government more inclusive for transgender people, including a new "X" gender marker on U.S. passport applications beginning on April 11 and new Transportation Security Administration scanners that are gender-neutral.
The Democratic president's administration is working to expand the availability of the "X" gender marker to airlines and federal travel programs and will make it easier for transgender people to change their gender information in Social Security Administration records.
Keep scrolling for 50+ years of modern LGBTQ+ history
Visitors to the White House will soon also be able to select an "X" gender marker option in the White House Worker and Visitor Entry System, which is used to conduct screening background checks for visitors to the executive mansion.
"Transgender Americans continue to face discrimination, harassment, and barriers to opportunity," Biden wrote in a proclamation marking the day. "In the past year, hundreds of anti-transgender bills in States were proposed across America, most of them targeting transgender kids. The onslaught has continued this year. These bills are wrong."
Biden also planned to release a video message to transgender Americans on Thursday.
"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider, the first openly transgender winner on the quiz show, will visit the White House on Thursday to meet with second gentleman Doug Emhoff. Emhoff, along with Admiral Rachel Levine, the assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services, will also host a conversation with transgender kids and their parents at the White House.
In Florida, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will meet with LGBTQ+ students in the wake of the state's new law that bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through the third grade. Republicans argue that parents should broach these subjects with children. Democrats have said the law demonizes LGBTQ people by excluding them from classroom lessons.
"Their conversation will focus on the impacts of Florida's so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill, students' experiences at school and, in particular, support for LGBTQI+ student mental health and well-being," the White House said.
HHS, the White House said, will also be the first agency to fly a trans pride flag.
***
From Stonewall to today: 50+ years of modern LGBTQ+ history
From Stonewall to today: 50+ years of modern LGBTQ+ history
1969: Stonewall Riots
1970: Gay Liberation Front (GLF) forms
1972: Sweden allows people to legally change gender
1972: UK has first pride parade
1973: Lambda Legal forms
1973: Homosexuality is no longer classified as a mental illness
1974: First openly lesbian officials elected
1977: First openly gay man elected
1978: The rainbow flag is created
1979: First national LGBTQ+ march
1981: Norway enacts anti-discrimination laws
1981: Gay men affected with ‘rare cancer’
1982: Wisconsin passes LGBTQ+ anti-discrimination law
1983: BiPOL forms
1984: HIV discovered
1986: Bowers v. Hardwick
1986: New York passes anti-discrimination bill
1987: UK opens first HIV/AIDS clinic
1987: Barney Frank comes out as gay
1987: ACT UP
1988: National Coming Out Day starts
1989: Denmark legalizes same-sex unions
1990: First pride parade in South Africa
1993: ‘Don’t ask, don’t tell’ enacted
1994: American Medical Association opposes conversion therapy
1995: Gay and lesbian workers can get government security clearance
1996: President Bill Clinton signs Defense of Marriage Act
1996: High schooler starts Gay-Straight Alliance
1997: Ellen DeGeneres comes out
1998: Bisexual flag created
2000: Vermont recognizes same-sex unions
2000: Netherlands recognizes same-sex marriage
2002: New York City passes LGBTQ+ rights law
2003: US legalizes consensual same-sex acts
2004: Massachusetts performs first same-sex marriage
2009: Hate Crimes Prevention Act
2010: Same-sex marriage legal in Iceland
2011: ’Don’t ask, don’t tell’ repealed
2012: First openly LGBTQ+ senator
2013: Supreme Court recognizes same-sex marriage
2014: Transgender students get federal protection
2014: First transgender person nominated for Emmy
2015: U.S. legalizes same-sex marriage
2016: Ban lifted on transgender troops
2017: First openly transgender state legislator elected
2018: ’Rainbow wave’ in politics
2019: Taiwan passes same-sex marriage
2019: Transgender troops banned from military
2019: Mayor Pete runs for president
2019: Being transgender no longer a ‘disorder’
2020: NYC Pride March canceled by coronavirus
2021: Biden reverses Trump-era ban on transgender people in the military
2021: Gender-affirming care for minors is blocked—then overturned
2021: Switzerland and Japan make strides toward marriage equality
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republican governors in Oklahoma and Arizona both signed bills into law on Wednesday that prevent transgender girls and women from competing on female sports teams, joining more than a dozen other states with similar laws.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican proposal to prevent transgender girls from competing in girls' school sports passed the Pennsylvania House Education Committee on Tuesday, over Democratic opposition.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nearly a year after Tennessee Republicans banned transgender athletes from participating in girls' sports, GOP lawmakers are attempting to pass harsh penalties against public schools that violate the newly enacted measure.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — GOP lawmakers in Utah pushed through a ban on transgender youth athletes playing on girls teams Friday, overriding a veto and joining 11 other states with similar laws amid a nationwide culture war.