Biden to meet with baby formula makers; Prince Charles takes greater public role; Bill Cosby faces more allegations

Today is Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history: *** TODAY'S WEATHER The remnants of Agatha could restrengthen and impact Florida as the central US storms shift east. CNN meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the forecast. *** TOP STORIES *** MORNING LISTEN *** IMAGE OF THE DAY
Children play at an amusement park on International Children's Day in Beijing, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Shopping malls, retail shops and parks reopened in the capital city after pandemic measure lockdown were lifted. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Andy Wong
*** TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1967, the Beatles album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” was released.
In 1925, Lou Gehrig bats for Pee Wee Wanninger in the eighth inning and replaces Wally Pipp at first base to start his streak of 2,130 consecu…
*** HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...
Celebrity Birthdays: June 1
Alanis Morissette
Singer Alanis Morissette is 48.
Greg Allen
Amy Schumer
Actor-writer Amy Schumer is 41.
Jordan Strauss
Brandi Carlile
Americana singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile is 41.
Amy Harris
Brian Cox
Actor Brian Cox is 76.
Jordan Strauss
Johnny Pemberton
Actor Johnny Pemberton is 41.
Richard Shotwell
Jonathan Pryce
Actor Jonathan Pryce is 75.
John Locher
Mark Curry
Actor-comedian Mark Curry is 61.
Robb Cohen
Morgan Freeman
Actor Morgan Freeman is 85.
Evan Agostini
Pat Boone
Singer Pat Boone is 88.
Willy Sanjuan
Ronnie Dunn
Country singer Ronnie Dunn is 69.
Amy Harris
Ronnie Wood
Rock musician Ronnie Wood is 75.
Joel C Ryan
Simon Gallup
Rock musician Simon Gallup (The Cure) is 62.
Grant Pollard
Teri Polo
Actor Teri Polo is 53.
Richard Shotwell
Tony Bennett
Basketball player-turned-coach Tony Bennett is 53.
John Minchillo
Willow Shields
Actor Willow Shields is 22.
Colin Young-Wolff
Zazie Beetz
Actor Zazie Beetz is 31.
Evan Agostini
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!