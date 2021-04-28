Biden to pitch $1.8T 'family plan' tonight; US fires warning shots against Iran; 'ghost guns' OK'd

Today is Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: President Biden will introduce his 'family plan' during his first address to a joint session of Congress tonight; U.S. Navy fires warning shots in encounter with Iran; and an appeals court rules that 'ghost gun' plans can be posted online.

These headlines are in the news this morning:

TOP STORIES

Biden to pitch sweeping 'family plan' in speech to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marking his first 100 days in office, President Joe Biden will use his first joint address to Congress to pitch a $1.8 trillion investment in children, families and education that would fundamentally transform the role government plays in American life.

Biden will make his case Wednesday night before a pared-down gathering of mask-wearing legislators due to coronavirus restrictions and in a U.S. Capitol still surrounded by black fencing after insurrectionists protesting his election occupied the very dais where he will stand.