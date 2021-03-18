Biden to send surplus vaccine to Mexico, Canada in first exports; Senate confirms Becerra at HHS

Today is the 58th day of the Biden presidency. Here's the latest.

Biden to send COVID shots to Mexico, Canada in first exports

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is planning to send a combined 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico and Canada in its first export of shots.

A White House official confirmed Thursday that the Biden administration is planning to send 2.5 million doses to Mexico and 1.5 million to Canada as a “loan.” The details are still being worked out.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has not been authorized for use in the U.S. but has been by the World Health Organization. Tens of millions of doses have been stockpiled in the U.S. should it receive emergency use authorization, sparking an international outcry that lifesaving doses could not be used overseas.