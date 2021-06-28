Biden to tout economic benefits of infrastructure package

Biden said Saturday that this was not a veto threat.

But Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday questioned the legislative process behind the agreement. He said Biden should also pressure Democratic congressional leaders to let the bipartisan arrangement pass without mandating that the much larger and broader follow-up bill be in place.

Unless Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "walk back their threats that they will refuse to send the president a bipartisan infrastructure bill unless they also separately pass trillions of dollars for unrelated tax hikes, wasteful spending, and Green New Deal socialism, then President Biden’s walk-back of his veto threat would be a hollow gesture," McConnell said in a statement.

The prospect of additional economic gains might be a way to garner public support and soothe partisan tensions. Biden also faces pressure from Democrats such as New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who told NBC's “Meet the Press” that the spending isn't as huge as it might seem because the sums are spread out over multiple years.