Biden to unveil actions on guns; Chauvin trial updates; Holocaust survivors spread knowledge

Today is Thursday, April 8, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Joe Biden plans to announce a series of actions targeting gun violence; use-of-force expert testifies at Derek Chauvin’s murder trial; survivors harness social media to spread knowledge as Israel remembers Holocaust.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Biden to unveil actions on guns, including new ATF boss

President Joe Biden is preparing to unveil a series of executive actions aimed at addressing gun violence, delivering his first major action on gun control since taking office.

Biden on Thursday will also nominate David Chipman, a former federal agent and adviser at the gun control group Giffords, to be director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to senior Biden administration officials.