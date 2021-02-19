Biden tours Pfizer vaccine plant as weather delays 6M shots

Biden has set a goal of administering 100 million shots in his administration's first 100 days, and it seemed likely that could be easily accomplished before the storms.

The plant Biden toured, near Kalamazoo, produces one of the two federally-approved COVID-19 shots. According to the CDC, the two-dose Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine has been administered about 30 million times since it received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 11.

Nonetheless bad weather forced many injection sites to temporarily close, from Texas to New England, and held up shipments of needed doses.

In Memphis, a city where some of the doses are stranded, the storm stymied 77-year-old Bill Bayne in his pursuit of his second dose. He got his first shot Jan. 29 and was told he’d hear back about the second sometime this week. With local vaccination sites shut down, no notification came.

Bayne said the eight inches of snow outside his home is the most he’s seen in 50 years of living there.

“I want that shot bad enough,” Bayne said. "I would’ve gotten there some way.”

White House adviser Slavitt said the 6 million doses delayed won’t spoil and the vaccine is “safe and sound” under refrigeration.