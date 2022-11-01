Biden visits Florida ahead of midterms; Migos rapper Takeoff dead; Taylor Swift makes history | Hot off the Wire podcast

President Joe Biden is using a visit to Florida to blast the Republican Party over proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare.

The Supreme Court has cleared the way for Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony in a Georgia investigation of possible illegal interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the state.

Families of the 17 children and staff members Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz murdered have concluded their first day of confronting him in court. They variously wished him a painful death and called him a coward Tuesday as they got their chance to address him directly before he is sentenced to life in prison.

Sen. Ben Sasse been chosen by the University of Florida Board of Trustees to be the school’s next president. Despite student opposition and a faculty no-confidence vote, the Republican from Nebraska was recommended for the top post Tuesday by a unanimous vote of the trustees.

A Kansas native who led an all-female Islamic State battalion when she lived in Syria has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. That's the maximum the judge could have imposed.

Experts from the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog agency inspected two Ukrainian sites that Russia identified as involved in its unfounded claims that Ukrainian authorities planned to set off radioactive “dirty bombs” in their own invaded country.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging Russia and Ukraine to renew the deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine and brought down global food prices.

A representative confirms that rapper Takeoff is dead after a shooting outside of a Houston bowling alley. Kirsnick Khari Ball was known as Takeoff and part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset.

Chief Justice John Roberts has put a temporary hold on the handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee. Roberts’ order Tuesday gives the Supreme Court time to weigh the legal issues in Trump’s emergency appeal to the high court, filed Monday.

U.S. job openings rose unexpectedly in September, suggesting that the American labor market is not cooling as fast as the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve hoped. Employers posted 10.7 million job vacancies in September, up from 10.2 million in August, the Labor Department said Tuesday.

“Midnights” became a perfect 10 for Taylor Swift as she is the first artist to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Billboard reported that the pop star surpassed Drake, who had previously held the record with nine out of the 10 songs.

Billionaire Elon Musk is already floating major changes for Twitter as he begins his first week as owner of the social-media platform. One proposal would make some users pay if they want to keep a blue check mark on their profile.

Britain’s interior minister is facing criticism for describing migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats as an “invasion.” Home Secretary Suella Braverman used the term while defending conditions at a processing center for new arrivals where some 4,000 people were held in a facility intended for 1,600.