On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» President Joe Biden says the U.S. is developing “sharper rules” to track, monitor and potentially shoot down unknown aerial objects. This follows three weeks of high-stakes drama sparked by the discovery of a suspected Chinese spy balloon transiting much of the country.

» Police say the man who shot eight students at Michigan State University, killing three, was found with two handguns and a note containing a possible motive for the attack.

» Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman is in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to seek treatment for clinical depression.

» The famed broadcaster and former St. Louis Cardinals star Tim McCarver has died. He was 81.

» A United Nations official says the death toll from the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake is likely to rise as teams scramble to remove rubble in hard-hit areas.

» Stocks are falling on Wall Street on worries that inflation is remaining hotter than feared. The S&P 500 was 1% lower Thursday after a report showed inflation at the wholesale level slowed by less last month than economists forecast.

» Wholesale prices in the United States reaccelerated in January, indicating that inflation pressures continue to underlie the U.S. economy despite longer-term signs of improvement.

» Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin said Wednesday he never intended to offend anyone for attending the Super Bowl wearing a jacket that critics deemed to feature an offensive depiction of Jesus.

» Pope Francis has made clear in comments published by a Jesuit journal that he believes being pope is a lifetime position and that the late Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation was an exception.

» The unveiling of ChatGPT has panicked educators around the country who fear students will use the artificial intelligence powered chatbot it to write their essays and cheat on homework. But some teachers are embracing it.