On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» President Joe Biden has started to unveil parts of his budget proposal being released later this week. The Democratic president is beginning with his plan for Medicare, including higher taxes on wealthy people to increase funding for the program's trust fund.

» New details emerge in the case involving four Americans who were kidnapped in Mexico.

» Residents are recovering from heavy snowfall in California.

» U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has made an unannounced visit to Baghdad just days before the 20th anniversary of the U.S.-led invasion that ousted Saddam Hussein.

» Jerome Powell will likely warn Congress that the Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates even higher if measures of the U.S. economy keep coming in hot.

» Ukraine's president is vowing to hold onto Bakhmut as Russian forces encroach on the devastated eastern city.

» In sports, NFL quarterback Derek Carr is on the move, Donovan Mitchell puts up 40 in a Cavs win, Connor McDavid adds to his NHL-league-leading goal total, and two more teams advance to NCAA men's basketball tournament.

From the original version of Hot off the Wire:

» The FBI and Mexican officials say four U.S. citizens were kidnapped by gunmen after crossing into Mexico. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday the four were going to buy medicine and were caught in the crossfire between two armed groups.

» National transportation authorities say a corporate jet may have experienced stability problems before the severe buffeting that caused the death of a passenger.

» Two flights scheduled to depart from Boston Logan International Airport made contact with each other near the gate area.

» Election officials in Florida, Missouri and West Virginia say they are withdrawing from a bipartisan, multistate effort aimed at ensuring the accuracy of voter rolls that has found itself in the crosshairs of conspiracy theories fueled by Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 presidential election.

» Greenhouse gas emissions from the way humans consume food could add nearly 1 degree of warming to Earth’s climate by 2100, according to a study out Monday in Nature Climate Change.

» French officials say the reconstruction of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is going fast enough to allow its reopening to visitors and faithful at the end of 2024.

» The government is rolling out a new “dashboard” that lets travelers see which which airlines let families with young children sit together on flights at no extra cost.

» Police say one person is dead and two are fighting for their lives after unfounded fears of gunfire led to a stampede at the end of a rap concert in upstate New York.

» In this week's religion roundup, a sacred, sinking town in India faces a grim future.