 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
special report spotlight

Biden willing to meet with Putin; Obama campaigns for Warnock; Ye suspended from Twitter over swastika post | Hot off the Wire podcast

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

On the latest version of Hot off the Wire:

  • President Joe Biden indicated he would be willing to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin if the Russian leader demonstrated that he seriously wanted to end the invasion of Ukraine.
  • Barack Obama urged Georgia Democrats to vote for Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of Warnock's Tuesday runoff with Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
  • Twitter has suspended rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, after he tweeted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David. Also, the rightwing-leaning social media site Parler says a deal to be acquired by Ye, first announced in October, is off.

More details in our episode show notes.

Watch Now: Animals at the London Zoo enjoy holiday treats, and more of today's top videos

Holiday cheer means tasty snacks for the many animals at the London Zoo, a new Alzheimer's drug is showing promise, and more of today's top videos.

It’s Christmas time again at the ZSL London Zoo as animals get tasty treats
World

It’s Christmas time again at the ZSL London Zoo as animals get tasty treats

  • Updated
  • 0

Holiday cheer for us means tasty snacks for the many animals at the London zoo. Yair Ben-Dor has more.

New Alzheimer's drug shows promise in slowing disease
World

New Alzheimer's drug shows promise in slowing disease

  • Updated
  • 0

For the first time, a new drug is showing promise in slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s in its early stages, potentially buying more time …

Crowd chants ‘USA, USA’ as Prince William and Kate attend Boston Celtics game
National

Crowd chants ‘USA, USA’ as Prince William and Kate attend Boston Celtics game

  • Updated
  • 0

Prince William and Kate Middleton sat court-side at a Boston Celtics basketball game where spectators could be heard chanting “USA, USA” as th…

China loosens COVID curbs after week of historic protests
World

China loosens COVID curbs after week of historic protests

  • Updated
  • 0

China is softening its tone on the severity of COVID-19 and easing some coronavirus restrictions even as its daily case toll hovers near recor…

The world's most expensive cities to live in 2022
World

The world's most expensive cities to live in 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

It seems like every month, when household bills come in the door, we grumble about how the cost of living has gone up again.

Who is the new US Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries?
National

Who is the new US Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries?

  • Updated
  • 0

Jeffries has become the 1st Black politician to lead a party in the US Congress, succeeding Representative Nancy Pelosi.

Driving simulator could help reduce car accidents for teens with ADHD
Autos

Driving simulator could help reduce car accidents for teens with ADHD

  • Updated
  • 0

Did you know teen drivers with ADHD are twice as likely to be involved in a car accident? Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Bakhmut in Ukraine becomes center of brutal, drawn-out battle
World

Bakhmut in Ukraine becomes center of brutal, drawn-out battle

  • Updated
  • 0

The Ukrainian city of Bakhmut has been the focus of unrelenting Russian attacks for almost six months, creating apocalyptic scenes of dead sol…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79

Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79

Christine McVie, the soulful British musician who sang lead on many of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits, has died at 79. The band announced her death on social media Wednesday, saying “there are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie.” No cause of death or other details were immediately provided. McVie was a steady presence and personality in a band known for its frequent lineup changes and volatile personalities. During its peak commercial years, from 1975-80, the band sold tens of millions of records and was an ongoing source of fascination for fans as it transformed personal battles into melodic, compelling songs.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

France plans to ration power in case of shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News