You have permission to edit this article.
Biden, Xi meet at G-20 summit; Congress returns after elections; sports, entertainment highlights | Hot off the Wire podcast

  • Updated
  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

On the latest episode of Hot off the Wire:

  • President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are holding their first in-person meeting since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago. The leaders are meeting Monday on the Indonesian island of Bali at the Group of 20 summit.
  • Congress is returning to an extremely volatile post-election landscape. Newly elected members of Congress are arriving for Monday's orientation week and leadership elections.
  • In sports, the Vikings took advantage of miscues to beat the Bills, the Dolphins are division leaders, the Titans won in the return of their No. 1 quarterback, the Giants passed the Cowboys in the NFC East, the 76ers and Nuggets won and the Bruins stay hot.
  • In entertainment, Alec Baldwin is suing people involved in handling and supplying the loaded gun that he was using when it fired and killed a crew member last year during filming of the movie "Rust." "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" earned $180 million in ticket sales, making it the second biggest opening of the year. Gallagher, the long-haired, watermelon-smashing comedian has died at age 76.

For additional information on this episode, please see our show notes.

