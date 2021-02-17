Biden's $15 wage proposal: Job killer or a boon for workers?

At a town hall Tuesday night in Milwaukee, Biden seemed to signal a willingness to settle for a more modest increase in the federal minimum wage.

“I do support a $15 minimum wage,” the president said, while adding, “but that’s a debatable issue.”

He suggested that an increase to $12 or $13 an hour by 2025, rather than to $15, would mean “the impact on business would be absolutely diminished.'' And he agreed that “it’s not illegitimate” for small businesses to fear a sharply higher wage.

Indeed, critics argue that now isn't the time for a hefty wage increase. Many of the businesses most likely to pay the minimum — restaurants, hotels, movie theaters — have been hardest hit by the pandemic and the lockdowns and other steps meant to contain it.

Consider Marshall's Detroit restaurant, Ivy Kitchen + Cocktails, already devastated by the coronavirus. Revenue is down 85%. She fears that higher labor costs could deliver the final blow.

“We’re not making money; 2020 was a complete loss,” Marshall said. “To impose such a wage increase on us right now would not be a good idea, and a lot of us would just shut down .. Our doors are barely open.’’