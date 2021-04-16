Biden's appeals for action on guns, policing face reality

The logjam in the Senate on such high-priority issues has increased pressure on Biden to embrace a growing movement within the Democratic Party to eliminate the 60-vote threshold needed to pass most legislation. But here he also faces opposition within his own party — Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona both oppose eliminating the filibuster. Manchin, too, opposes the House-passed gun control bills, making their passage in the Senate all the more difficult.

The White House is in frequent contact with gun control advocacy groups. Most say they are pleased with the first round of executive actions Biden took and cautiously optimistic about his promise to work to pass legislation on Capitol Hill.

Josh Horwitz, executive director of the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, said that while “I always want the Biden administration to do more,” he doesn’t see a “lack of effort” from Democrats in Congress or in the White House.

“I think the key question is how much pressure we’re going to be able to put on Senate Republicans. How many more daily gun violence episodes, how many more mass shootings, are we going to have to watch?” he said.

Said Horwitz: “The ship of state takes some time to turn — but we don’t have time because people are dying every single day.”