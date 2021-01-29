 Skip to main content
Biden's Day 10: Scrutiny over reliance on executive orders; first visit with Walter Reed's wounded
Biden's Day 10: Scrutiny over reliance on executive orders; first visit with Walter Reed's wounded

Today is Day 10 of the Biden presidency. Here's the latest.

A roundup of top headlines, Cabinet confirmations, the president's to-do list and more.

Biden

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Washington. 

Biden faces scrutiny over reliance on executive orders

President Joe Biden and aides are showing touches of prickliness over growing scrutiny of his heavy reliance on executive orders in his first days in office.

The president in just over a week has already signed more than three dozen executive orders and directives aimed at addressing the coronavirus pandemic as well as a gamut of other issues including environmental regulations, immigration policies and racial justice.

Biden has also sought to use the orders to erase foundational policy initiatives by former President Donald Trump, such as halting construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall and reversing a Trump-era Pentagon policy that largely barred transgender people from serving in the military.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday that Biden’s early reliance on executive action is at odds with the Democrat’s pledge as a candidate to be a consensus builder. The New York Times editorial board ran an opinion piece headlined “Ease up on the Executive Actions, Joe." Read more:

