Biden's Day 10: Scrutiny over reliance on executive orders; first visit with Walter Reed's wounded

Today is Day 10 of the Biden presidency. Here's the latest.

A roundup of top headlines, Cabinet confirmations, the president's to-do list and more.

***

Biden faces scrutiny over reliance on executive orders

President Joe Biden and aides are showing touches of prickliness over growing scrutiny of his heavy reliance on executive orders in his first days in office.

The president in just over a week has already signed more than three dozen executive orders and directives aimed at addressing the coronavirus pandemic as well as a gamut of other issues including environmental regulations, immigration policies and racial justice.

Biden has also sought to use the orders to erase foundational policy initiatives by former President Donald Trump, such as halting construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall and reversing a Trump-era Pentagon policy that largely barred transgender people from serving in the military.