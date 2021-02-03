Biden's Day 15: Senate standoff ends as Dems take control; unexpected furniture in White House

Today is the 15th day of the Biden presidency. Get caught up.

The latest headlines, Cabinet updates, to-do checklist and more.

TOP STORY

Schumer, McConnell end standoff to organize 50-50 Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced an agreement Wednesday with Republicans to organize the evenly split chamber, ending a weekslong standoff that prevented the new Democratic majority from setting up some operations and soured relations at the start of the congressional session.

Schumer, D-N.Y., said that he and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky had agreed on committee ratios and other details in the 50-50 chamber, where Democrats have the slim edge because Vice President Kamala Harris is a tie-breaking vote.

Senators can now promptly “get to work, with Democrats holding the gavels,” Schumer said. Read more:

OTHER TOP HEADLINES:

***

CABINET UPDATES

***