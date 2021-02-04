Biden's Day 16: President halts US support for Saudi offensive; 61% approve of Biden so far

Overall, 61% approve of Biden’s handling of his job in his first days in office, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Though the bulk of Biden's support is from fellow Democrats, about a quarter of Republicans say they approve of his early days in office.

OTHER TOP HEADLINES

***

THE FIRST LADY

Jill Biden promotes 2 passions: military and cancer research

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden promoted two of her passions on Wednesday: military families and cancer research.

She spoke to the spouses of senior defense officials about her appreciation for military families and her plan to revive a program she and then-first lady Michelle Obama started in 2011 to promote wellness, education and employment for service members, their spouses and children.

The first lady said getting to know military families during her many years as the spouse of an elected official had “enriched my life in ways I never could have expected.” She said she looked forward to using her new position and platform to help return the favor. Read more: