Biden's Day 21: White House budget nominee apologizes for tweets; Biden treads carefully on trade

Today is the 21st day of the Biden presidency. Here's the latest.

Get caught up with the latest headlines, Cabinet updates, policy progress and more:

TOP STORY

White House budget chief nominee apologizes for past tweets

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's choice to the lead the Office of Management and Budget apologized Tuesday for spending years attacking top Republicans on social media as she tried to convince senators she'll leave partisan politics behind if confirmed.

Neera Tanden also admitted to spending “many months” removing past Twitter posts, saying, “I deleted tweets because I regretted them." But she refused to say she did so to help her nomination.

“I know there have been some concerns about some of my past language on social media, and I regret that language and take responsibility for it,” Tanden, a former adviser to Hillary Clinton and the president of the center-left Center for American Progress, told a Senate committee. Read more:

OTHER TOP HEADLINES

