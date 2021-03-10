 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biden's first 50 days: Where he stands on key promises
View Comments
alert special report

Biden's first 50 days: Where he stands on key promises

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
Biden 50 Days Promises

In this March 8, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks during an event to mark International Women's Day, Monday, March 8, 2021, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Biden laid out an ambitious agenda for his first 100 days in office, promising swift action on everything from climate change to immigration reform to the coronavirus pandemic. 

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden laid out an ambitious agenda for his first 100 days in office, promising swift action on everything from climate change to immigration reform to the coronavirus pandemic.

He hits his 50th day in office on Wednesday as his administration eyes a major milestone: final congressional passage of his massive $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package. The bill includes direct payments to millions of Americans and money to help the White House deliver on a number of Biden's biggest campaign promises, like reopening schools and getting more Americans vaccinated.

Fifty days in, Biden has made major strides on a number of key campaign pledges for his earliest days in office, while others are still awaiting action.

Where he stands on some of his major promises:

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FireEye CEO: Reckless Microsoft hack odd for China

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News