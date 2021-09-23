Biden's special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

One official, who was not authorized to publicly discuss personnel matters and spoke on condition of anonymity, said that Foote had consistently sought greater oversight of Haiti policy and that the administration did not believe his requests were appropriate.

Foote's sudden departure leaves a void in U.S. policy toward Haiti and adds another prominent, critical voice to the administration's response to Haitians camped on the Texas border. den administration's U.S. Ambassador Michele Sison, another career diplomat, is expected to depart soon after being nominated to serve as the State Department's assistant secretary of international organization affairs.

The camp has shrunk considerably since surpassing more than 14,000 people on Saturday – many of them expelled and many released in the U.S. with notices to report to immigration authorities.

The White House is facing sharp bipartisan condemnation. Democrats and many pro-immigration groups say efforts to expel thousands of Haitians without a chance to seek asylum violates American principles and their anger has been fueled by images that went viral this week of Border Patrol agents on horseback using aggressive tactics against the migrants.