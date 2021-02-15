Biden's special Obamacare enrollment period opens today. Here's what you need to know

In California, the state-run exchange spends heavily on marketing annually, allocating $89 million for fiscal 2020. It spent $9 million during last year's special enrollment period, which attracted 289,000 residents, more than twice the number that signed up during the same time frame a year earlier.

Covered California, which saw a record 1.6 million people selecting 2021 plans for coverage starting January 1, intends to spend $6 million for its upcoming special sign up session, which will run through May 15.

"We've learned over the last eight years that promotions matters," said Peter Lee, the exchange's executive director. "It matters in many ways on the margins, but the margins are what make the most difference."

Those who are sick seek out coverage and enroll, he continued. But the advertising campaigns draw healthier residents who may not be as aware of the coverage or the subsidies -- and these folks can help balance the risk and lower premiums for everyone.

"If you want to get everyone covered, you can't sit on your hands and keep it a secret," Lee said.

Some local enrollment assistance groups plan to do their own ad campaigns, particularly to let residents know they are there to help.