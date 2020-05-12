Biden's VP pick isn't the biggest issue for Latino activists

“If the calculus is which vice president helps us with which community, then you have to dig deeper and farther than an approach that may land as pandering,” said Lorella Praeli, the Latino outreach director for Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

In 2016, Clinton considered Castro as a running mate but ultimately opted for a more traditional choice in Sen. Tim Kaine, a white man from Virginia. Domingo Garcia, head of the civil rights activist group the League of United Latin American Citizens, said beyond the vice presidential pick, Biden “has to avoid the trap that Hillary Clinton fell into.”

“She just assumed everybody was against Trump and that would be enough,” Garcia said, adding that Clinton “did not address her policies to stir Latino turnout and did not invest enough.”

Hispanic activists say they have been speaking quietly to Biden's campaign. But those efforts have been less public than the open lobbying of some of their African American counterparts, especially amid the vice presidential search.

Some cultural hurdles may be at work.