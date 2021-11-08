Big Bird got vaccinated against COVID-19, and Ted Cruz isn't happy: 'Government propaganda'

On Saturday morning, longtime vaccine proponent Big Bird took to Twitter to announce he received his COVID-19 vaccine. But not everyone was happy for the giant yellow-feathered Sesame Street character, especially Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

"My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy," Big Bird's tweet read.

The disapproving Cruz voiced his displeasure by replying to Big Bird's tweet, calling it, "government propaganda... for your 5 year old!"

One Twitter account user, Muppet Wiki, posted a 1972 video of Big Bird observing people waiting in line in front of a sign that read "Don't wait- vaccinate," and then proceeding to join the line, proving that Big Bird has been supportive of vaccines for years.

Former director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, Walter Shaub, also replied to Cruz's twitter trolling by reminding him "You are vaccinated."

On CNN's Saturday morning family town hall, Big Bird and other characters from "Sesame Street" appeared for "The ABCs of Covid Vaccines." The characters, along with CNN's chief medical correspondent, Sanjay Gupta, and anchor Erica Hill answered questions families might have about the COVID vaccine for children.

The Food and Drug Administration had just approved use of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 late last month.

(c)2021 Staten Island Advance, N.Y. Visit Staten Island Advance, N.Y. at www.silive.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0