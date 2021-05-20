Big gaps in vaccine rates across US worry health experts; plus the latest virus news

A month after every adult in the U.S. became eligible for the vaccine, a distinct geographic pattern has emerged: The highest vaccination rates are concentrated in the Northeast, while the lowest ones are mostly in the South.

Experts say the gap reflects a multitude of factors, including political leanings, religious beliefs, and education and income levels.

Close to 160 million Americans — 48% of the population — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 125 million are fully vaccinated against the virus. Closing the gaps is vital to controlling the virus that has killed 588,000 people in the U.S., health experts say.

In other developments: