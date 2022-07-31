 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
special report spotlight

Big Papi leads Baseball Hall of Fame class and Joni Mitchell shines at Newport | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment.

In baseball, David Ortiz was among the greats inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Joni Mitchell surprised fans at the Newport Folk Festival with her first full performance in more than 20 years.

The NFL is entering the streaming game.

Several celebrities of note died, including Paul Sorvino and Tony Dow.

And a few items of cultural significance were sold at auction, not including an iconic baseball card that is expected to shatter a record.

Those stories and more on this week's episode. 

—Content provided by The Associated Press. Material compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz, senior producer for Lee Enterprises

