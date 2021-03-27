Big Tech's outsized influence draws state-level pushback

The Florida bill would require companies to divulge what data they are gathering, force them to delete it upon consumer request, and prohibit them from sharing or selling it when told not to. They could be sued if they don’t comply.

One of its sponsors, Republican state Rep. Fiona McFarland, said it's a response to the omnipresent collection, sharing and selling of personal information.

“It’s everything from these apps on our phones, to payment exchanges, to calendars,” she said.

Facebook says it supports some online privacy laws and provides as much input as possible while bills are being written. The Internet Association, the tech industry’s major trade group representing Amazon, Facebook, Google and dozens of other tech companies, declined to comment.

In California, a bill dubbed the anti-eavesdropping law seeks to limit how smart speakers can potentially intrude into private lives. Its sponsor, Republican Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, unplugged a smart device in his bedroom six months ago after it lit up unprompted.

"The only thing stopping all of these recordings from being in the hands of government is one search warrant," he said. "These things get hacked all the time, so you know, your data can end up in Russia.”