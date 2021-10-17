Bill Clinton released from Southern California hospital

Former President Bill Clinton is on the mend after being admitted to UC Irvine Medical in Orange County, California.
ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Bill Clinton was released Sunday from the Southern California hospital where he had been treated for an infection and will head to New York to continue his recovery, a spokesman said.
The former president left the University of California Irvine Medical Center around 8 a.m. with Hilary Clinton on his arm. Dressed in jeans and a sports coat and wearing a face mask, he made his way out of the hospital slowly and stopped to shake hands with doctors and nurses lined up on the sidewalk.
He gave a thumbs-up when a reporter asked how he was feeling. He and Hilary then boarded a black SUV and departed in a motorcade escorted by the California Highway Patrol.
Clinton's “fever and white blood cell count are normalized, and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics," Dr. Alpesh N. Amin said in a statement shared on Twitter by a Clinton spokesman.
Clinton, 75, was admitted Tuesday to the hospital southeast of Los Angeles with an infection unrelated to COVID-19, officials said.
Spokesman Angel Ureña had said Saturday that Clinton would remain hospitalized one more night to receive further intravenous antibiotics. But all health indicators were “trending in the right direction,” Ureña said.
“President Clinton has continued to make excellent progress over the past 24 hours,” Ureña said.
Hillary Clinton has been with her husband at the hospital and was accompanied there Saturday by daughter Chelsea.
Former first lady and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives at the University of California Irvine Medical Center in Orange, Calif., on Sunday.
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes
President Joe Biden said Friday night that he had spoken to Bill Clinton, and the former president “sends his best.”
“He’s doing fine; he really is,” Biden said during remarks at the University of Connecticut.
An aide to the former president said Clinton had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream, but he is on the mend and never went into septic shock, a potentially life-threatening condition.
The aide, who spoke to reporters at the hospital on the condition his name wasn’t used, said Clinton was in an intensive care section of the hospital but wasn’t receiving ICU care.
In the years since Clinton left the White House in 2001, the former president has faced health scares. In 2004, he underwent quadruple bypass surgery after experiencing prolonged chest pains and shortness of breath. He returned to the hospital for surgery for a partially collapsed lung in 2005, and in 2010 he had a pair of stents implanted in a coronary artery.
He responded by embracing a largely vegan diet that saw him lose weight and report improved health.
Clinton repeatedly returned to the stump, campaigning for Democratic candidates, most notably Hillary Clinton during her failed 2008 bid for the presidential nomination. And in 2016, as Hillary Clinton sought the White House as the Democratic nominee, her husband — by then a grandfather and nearing 70 — returned to the campaign trail.
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton arrived Saturday at the University of California Irvine Medical Center, where former president Bill Clinton was hospitalized, recovering from a urological infection.
Associated Press
Photos: Bill Clinton, America's 42nd president, through the years
1978: Elected governor of Arkansas
Bill Clinton, new Governor of Arkansas (Democrat) in November 1978.
AP FILE
1980: Birth of daughter Chelsea
Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton, wife Hillary Rodham, 33, and week-old baby daughter Chelsea pose for a family picture, March 5, 1980. (AP Photo/Donald R. Broyles)
AP FILE
1980
Arkansas Governor William Clinton, left, discusses the prison system in his state with Tom Brokaw of the NBC-TV's "Today Show," July 24, 1980 in New York. "Brubaker," a released film starring Robert Redford, shows negative aspects of an Arkansas prison. (AP Photo/Nancy Kaye)
AP FILE
1980: Speaks at Democratic National Convention
Governor of Arkansas Bill Clinton speaks at the Democratic National Convention in New York City in August 1980.
AP FILE
1980: Campaigns with President Jimmy Carter
President Jimmy Carter, left, and Gov. Bill Clinton of Arkansas enjoy a chuckle during a rally for Carter in Texarkana, Texas, Oct. 22, 1980. Texarkana was the last stop for Carter on a three-city one-day campaign swing through Texas. (AP Photo/John Duricka)
AP FILE
1982: Elected as Arkansas governor after 1980 defeat
Former Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton speaks to the media and supporters at Clinton election headquarters in Little Rock, Ark., after he took the lead in the Democratic preferential primary for governor over opponent Joe Purcell, May 25, 1982. His wife, Hillary Rodham Clinton, third from left, looks on.
AP FILE
1983
Governor Bill Clinton of Arkansas points as he gives his inaugural speech after being sworn in at the State Capital building in Little Rock, Jan. 11, 1983. This is Clinton's second term as governor. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)
AP FILE
1984
Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton holds his daughter Chelsea as they listen to a campaign speech by Democratic vice presidential candidate Geraldine Ferraro, in Little Rock, Ark., Oct. 23, 1984. Ferraro made a a quick campaign stop in Arkansas before moving on to California. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)
AP FILE
1984
Gov. Bill Clinton of Arkansas, right, and his wife, Hillary Rodham Clinton, leave a polling station after voting in the gubernatorial primaries in Little Rock, Ark., May 29, 1984. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)
AP FILE
1984: Wins third term as Arkansas governor
Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton gives a speech at Clinton campaign headquarters in Little Rock, Ark., after winning re-election, Nov. 6, 1984. His wife, Arkansas first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, left, looks on. Governor Clinton defeated Republican Woody Freeman by a 25 percent margin. (AP Photo/A. Lynn)
AP FILE
1986: Wins fourth term as Arkansas governor
Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton speaks to reporters and supporters at Clinton campaign headquarters in Little Rock, Ark., after capturing the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, May 27, 1986. Looking on at right, is the governor's wife, first lady of Arkansas Hillary Rodham Clinton. Clinton was challenged for the nomination by former Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus and W. Dean Goldsby. (AP Photo/Larry Trussell)
AP FILE
1987
First lady of Arkansas Hillary Rodham Clinton, right, and her husband, Governor Bill Clinton, smile at the end of her speech at a conference at the Excelsior Hotel in Little Rock, Ark., July 16, 1987.
AP FILE
1988: Speaks at Democratic National Convention
Governor Bill Clinton speaking at the 1988 Democratic National Convention in Atlanta, Georgia on July 21, 1988.
AP FILE
1988: Plays saxophone on "Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson"
Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton plays the saxophone with Doc Severinsen on the trumpet on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson," in Burbank, Calif., July 28, 1988. Carson has made jokes about Clinton's lengthy nomination speech at the Democratic National Convention in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Bob Galbraith)
AP FILE
1991: Sworn in for fifth term as Arkansas governor
In this Jan. 20, 1991, file photo, then-Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton, left, his wife Hillary Rodham Clinton, right, and their daughter Chelsea celebrate the inauguration as governor in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)
AP FILE
1991: Announces candidacy for president
Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton announces his decision to run for the Democratic presidential nomination during a rally Thursday in front of the Old Statehouse in Little Rock. Clinton, from Hope, Ark., accused President Bush of turning his back on America's middle class and promised to "restore the American dream." (AP Photo/Tannen Maury)
AP FILE
1991
Democratic candidates for president are seen before the start of Sunday night's debate in Washington, D.C., Dec. 15, 1991. Seated from left are, Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton, former Massachusetts Sen. Paul Tsongas, Iowa Sen. Tom Harkin, Nebraska Sen. Bob Kerrey, and former California Gov. Jerry Brown. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
AP FILE
1992: "60 Minutes" interview
Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton gestures while responding to a question during a "60 Minutes" television interview, Jan. 26, 1992, while his wife, Hillary Clinton looks on. Clinton, the Democratic presidential hopeful, questioned whether the rules of modern politics are such that "if people have problems in their marriage and there are things in their past which they don't want to discuss...that they can't run?" (AP Photo/CBS-TV via AP)
AP
1992
Democratic presidential hopeful Gov. Bill Clinton of Arkansas waves to supporters during a rally at Nashua’s Fairgrounds Junior High School Saturday, Feb. 16, 1992. Clinton is campaigning for the Feb. 18 New Hampshire Primary. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
Stephan Savoia
1992: Calls himself "Comeback Kid" after second-place finish in New Hampshire primary
Then Democratic presidential hopeful Bill Clinton hugs his wife Hillary at Clinton's election night party at the Merrimack Inn, in Merrimack, N.H. in this Feb. 18, 1992 file photo. Clinton finished second in New Hampshire, calling himself "The Comeback Kid." (AP Photo/Ron Frehm, File)
AP FILE
1992
Democratic presidential candidate and Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton, left, shows Houston Astros manager Art Howe his hitting position during a visit to the Osceola County Stadium in Kissimmee, Florida. The governor took his campaign to Florida prior to the Super Tuesday primary. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
AP FILE
1992
Bill Clinton applauds Jerry Brown as he once again gives his “800” number at the end of a televised debate at Lehman College in the Bronx, New York, Tuesday, March 31, 1992. The two Democratic presidential hopefuls debated urban issues in advance of the New York primary on April 7. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
AP FILE
1992: Plays saxophone on "The Arsenio Hall Show"
In this June 3, 1992 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton, plays the saxophone as host Arsenio Hall stands by during a campaign stop on "The Arsenio Hall Show" in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
AP FILE
1992: Picks Al Gore as his running mate
Democratic presidential candidate Bill Clinton, left, applauds as Sen. Al Gore (D-Tenn.), speaks at the Arkansas governor’s mansion, July 9, 1992 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Clinton had named Gore as his choice for running mate for the presidential race just four days before the start of the Democratic National Convention. Hillary Clinton peers over the gentlemen’s shoulders. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
AP FILE
1992
Democratic presidential hopeful Bill Clinton, left, and vice presidential running mate Sen. Al Gore go on a jogging tour of Little Rock, Arkansas, July 11, 1992. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
AP FILE
1992: Accepts Democratic nomination for president
Democratic presidential hopeful Bill Clinton, right, and his running mate Al Gore Jr., raise joined hands at the end of the Democratic National Convention held in New York City, July 16, 1992. Clinton and Gore accepted their party's nomination before hundreds of supporters at Madison Square Garden. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
AP FILE
1992
Democratic presidential nominee, Gov. Bill Clinton, holds in the air Luke Ervin, 6 months, of Louisville, as he arrives at Seneca High School in Louisville, Kentucky, Tuesday, July 21, 1992. Clinton and his running mate Sen. Al Gore answered questions from a group of students and parents form the area. (AP Photo/Greg Gibson)
AP FILE
1992: Presidential debates
Democratic presidential candidate Bill Clinton looks on as President George Bush speaks, Oct. 11, 1992 in St. Louis, during the first of three planned debates among the three major candidates. (AP Photo/Greg Gibson)
AP FILE
1992: Presidential debates
Democratic candidate Bill Clinton answers a question during presidential debate at the University of Richmond's Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia, Oct. 15, 1992. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
AP FILE
1992: Presidential debates
Democratic presidential candidate Gov. Bill Clinton, left, Independent Ross Perot and President George Bush shake hands with the panelists following their third and final presidential debate at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., Oct. 19, 1992. At right, foreground, is moderator Jim Lehrer, PBS. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
AP FILE
1992
Democratic presidential candidate Bill Clinton throws a pass to running mate Al Gore at Midway Airport in Chicago, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 1992 as the candidates prepare to board a plane taking them to Milwaukee for their next campaign appearance. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
AP FILE
1992: Wins election as nation's 42nd president
U.S. president-elect Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary Rodham Clinton, hug each other during an appearance at the Old State House in Little Rock, Ark., following the presidential election victory, Tuesday night, Nov. 3, 1992. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
AP FILE
1992
President-elect Bill Clinton and Vice President-elect Al Gore join hands on the podium at the Old State House in Little Rock, Arkansas, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 1992. Clinton defeated President Bush in a landslide election. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
AP FILE
1992: Meets with President Bush at White House
U.S. President George H. Bush waves as president-elect Bill Clinton stands alongside, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 1992 at the White House. The president-elect is in Washington for the first time since his victory and met with the president to discuss the transition. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
AP FILE
1992
U.S. President Bill Clinton, right, reacts as former President Ronald Reagan presents him with a jar of red, white, and blue jelly beans at Reagan's office in the Century City section of Los Angeles, Ca., Friday, Nov. 27, 1992. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
AP FILE
1993: Inaugural festivities
President-elect Bill Clinton, with wife Hillary at this side, right, acknowledges the crowd at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Jan. 17, 1993, after arriving in Washington. Vice President-elect Al Gore and his wife Tipper are left. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
AP FILE
1993: Inaugural festivities
President-elect Bill Clinton sings "We Shall Overcome" during a ceremony at Howard University in Washington, Jan. 18, 1993, honoring slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King. Joining Clinton, from left are, Martin Luther King III, Hillary Clinton, the president-elect, Washington Mayor Sharon Pratt Kelly, and Vice President-elect Al Gore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
AP FILE
1993: Inaugural festivities
President-elect Bill Clinton and Vice President-elect Al Gore Jr. acknowledge the crowd as Clinton arrives at the Presidential Gala at the Capital Centre in Landover, Md., Jan. 19, 1993. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
AP FILE
1993: Inaugural festivities
President-elect Clinton joins Michael Jackson and Stevie Nicks, of Fleetwood Mac, as they sing "Don't Stop" for the grand finale of Tuesday night's Presidential Gala at the Capital Centre in Landover, Md., Jan. 19, 1993. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
AP FILE
1993: Sworn in as 42nd president of the United States
Chief Justice William Rehnquist administers the presidential oath to Bill Clinton on Capitol Hill, Jan. 21, 1993 in Washington. Clinton's daughter Chelsea, left, and wife Hillary look on. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
AP FILE
1993: Gives first inaugural address
President Bill Clinton delivers his inaugural address from the west steps of the Capitol in Washington, during inauguration ceremonies, Jan. 20, 1993. Clinton is the 42nd president of the United States. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)
AP FILE
1993: Inauguration Day
President Clinton embraces his daughter Chelsea, left, and wife Hillary after taking the oath of office on the west steps of the Capitol Wednesday, Jan. 20, 1993, during inauguration ceremonies in Washington. Clinton is the 42nd president of the United States. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
AP FILE
1993: Inauguration Day
President and Mrs. Clinton wave as they walk down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington Wednesday, Jan. 20, 1993 during the presidential inaugural parade. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
AP FILE
1993: Nominates Ruth Bader Ginsburg to Supreme Court
President Bill Clinton applauds as Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg prepares to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House, June 15, 1993 after the president announced he would nominate Ginsburg to the Supreme Court. Ginsburg, 60, a federal appeals judge, will fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Justice Byron White. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
AP FILE
1993: Enacts "don't ask, don't tell" policy in the military
President Bill Clinton passes members of the Joint Chiefs as he arrives at Fort McNair in Washington on July 19, 1993, to outline his policy for gays in the military. From left are Navy Admiral Frank Kelso II, Air Force Gen. Merrill Mcpeak, and Coast Guard Commandant J. William Kime. The pulley Clinton unveiled makes few modifications to the original regulation. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
AP FILE
1993: Signing of peace accord between Israel and Palestinians
Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, left, and PLO chairman Yasser Arafat, right, shake hands as President Bill Clinton presides over the ceremony marking the signing of the 1993 peace accord between Israel and the Palestinians on the White House lawn, Sept. 13, 1993. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)
AP FILE
1993: Signs bill creating National Service Program
President Bill Clinton, surrounded by a sea of young faces, walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Sept. 21, 1993 for the signing of the National and Community Service Trust Act of 1993. The president signed the plan to energize a generation of youths, enabling college students of earn tuition money with public service. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
AP FILE
1993: Signs the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act into law
James Brady looks on as President Bill Clinton signs the Brady Bill in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 1993. The President signed the bill, named after Brady a former White House Press Secretary, which would require a five-day waiting period and background check on handgun buyers and will take effect in 90 days. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
AP FILE
1993: Signs NAFTA into law
U.S. President Bill Clinton takes a bow after signing legislation to implement the North American Free Trade Agreement at the Mellon Auditorium in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 1993. Applauding the President, from left are, Vice President Gore, House Minority Leader Bob Michel of Ill, and House Speaker Thomas Foley of Washington. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook)
AP FILE
1994: Lifts 19-year trade embargo against Vietnam
President Bill Clinton announces the lifting of the 19-year U.S. trade embargo against Vietnam, Feb. 3, 1994 in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The president said he was taking the step convinced that it will further efforts to get a full accounting of the Americans missing in Vietnam, and not based on expanding U.S. business opportunities there. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
AP FILE
1994: Nominates Stephen Breyer to Supreme Court
U.S. President Bill Clinton and his Supreme Court nominee Stephen Breyer leave the White House in Washington, Monday, May 16, 1994, for the Rose Garden where the President officially introduced Breyer to the nation. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
AP FILE
1994: Witnesses signing of agreements between Jordan, Israel
U.S. President Bill Clinton puts his hand on his heart, as he stands with Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, left, and Jordan's King Hussein while national anthems are played at the Israeli/Jordan peace signing ceremony at the Wadi Araba Israel/Jordan border crossing near Eilat in Israel on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 1994. The signing brings to an end a 46 year state of war between the two countries. (AP Photo/David Brauchli)
AP FILE
1995
President Clinton prepares to give his second state of the union address on the floor of the 104th Congress, Tuesday night, Jan 24, 1995 on Capitol Hill, as Vice President Gore, left, and House Speaker Newt Gingrich look on. Controlling both the house and Senate for the first time in 40 years, Republicans promised a respectful hearing for Clinton, but made it clear they would pursue their own aims. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)
AP FILE
1995
President Bill Clinton speaks at the Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Virginia on Sunday, Feb. 19, 1995. Joined by the heroes of Iwo Jima, President Clinton paid tribute to a 50-year-old battle that turned the tide in World War II. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
AP FILE
1995
President Clinton escorts Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto through the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington on April 11, 1995. Bhutto came to the White House with a blunt message for President Clinton--her money or her planes. Pakistan has paid the United States $1.4 billion for F-16 fighter jets that have never been delivered because of concerns about Pakistan's acquisition of atomic weapons. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
AP FILE
1995: Establishes formal ties with Vietnam
President Bill Clinton announces at the White House the establishment of formal ties with Vietnam, July 11, 1995. From left to right: Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.), Sen. John S. McCain III (R- Ariz.), Sen Charles Robb (D-Va.), retired General John Vessey, look on. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
AP FILE
1995
In this Oct. 4, 1995 file photo, President Bill Clinton greets Pope John Paul II during ceremonies upon their arrival at Newark International Airport in Newark, N.J. Air Force One is seen at background left. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
AP FILE
1996: Campaigns for reelection
President Clinton is joined by wife Hillary and daughter Chelsea as they wave to the crowd just before departing Huntington, W.Va., via train Sunday Aug. 25, 1996 to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. (AP Photo/Greg Gibson)
AP FILE
1996: Negotiates Middle East peace with Arafat, Netanyahu
President Clinton, flanked by PLO leader Yasser Arafat, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, concludes a White House news conference Wednesday Oct. 2, 1996 where he discussed the situation in the Middle East. The president said that Israeli and Palestinian leaders had failed in a two-day Washington summit to settle their explosive differences. But he said the two sides will step up peace talks beginning Sunday with an American mediator. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
AP FILE
1996: Debates Bob Dole in presidential reelection contest
President Bill Clinton and Republican presidential candidate Robert Dole shake after 2nd debate for the presidential candidates in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 1996. (AP Photo/Susan Sterner)
AP FILE
1996: Elected to second term as president
In this Nov. 5, 1996 file photo, President Bill Clinton hugs daughter Chelsea and first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton as they watch fireworks during an election night rally in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Greg Gibson, File)
AP FILE
1997: Gives second inaugural address
This Jan. 20, 1997 file photo shows President Clinton gesturing while speaking during his inaugural speech after being sworn in for his second term, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)
AP FILE
1998: Denies sexual relationship with Monica Lewinsky
In this image from television, Monica Lewinsky is shown hugging President Clinton at an Oct. 23, 1996 event. Clinton returned Sunday, Aug. 2, 1998 to a capital still distracted by independent counsel Kenneth Starr's investigation of his relationship with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
AP Photo/CNN, Mandatory Credit
1998: Takes 11-day trip to sub-Saharan Africa
In this March 27, 1998 file photo, Nelson Mandela and former US president Bill Clinton look outside from Mandela's Robben Island prison cell, in Cape Town, South Africa. (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite, Pool, File)
AP FILE
1998: Gives testimony to grand jury over Monica Lewinsky relationship
In this image from video, President Clinton gives testimony to the grand jury, Monday, Aug. 17, 1998. ABC displayed a warning to its viewers during the Monday, Sept. 21, 1998 broadcast. Congress laid before a wary nation the raw footage of President Clinton's grand jury testimony and 3,183 pages of evidence chronicling his relationship with Monica Lewinsky in explicit detail.
AP Photo/ABC
1998: Impeached by US House of Representatives
In this Dec. 19, 1998 file photo, first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton watches President Clinton pause as he thanks those Democratic members of the House of Representatives who voted against impeachment at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
AP FILE
1999: Acquitted by Senate on impeachment charges
In this Feb. 13, 1999, file photo, a woman views newspaper headlines announcing the acquittal of President Bill Clinton in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Bob Galbraith, File)
AP FILE
2000: Campaigns with Al Gore during his presidential run
Democratic presidential hopeful Vice President Al Gore, right, looks out at supporters as President Clinton waves to the crowd during a campaign rally in Monroe, Mich., Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2000. "You know, Bill Clinton worked hard to get this economy right. And I'm pledging to you here today, I am not going to let the other side wreck it and take it away from us," the vice president told a cheering crowd of thousands in the courthouse square. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
AP FILE
2000
In this Thursday, Nov. 9, 2000 file photo, President Bill Clinton, left, escorts first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton and former first lady Lady Bird Johnson, followed by former President Gerald R. Ford with former first lady Betty Ford, former President Jimmy Carter with former first lady Rosalynn Carter, and former President George Bush with former first lady Barbara Bush, as they make their entrance into the East Room during a dinner in honor of the 200th Anniversary of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/PabloMartinez Monsivais)
AP FILE
2000: Visits Vietnam
In this Nov. 17, 2000 file photo, former U.S. President Bill Clinton reaches out to shake hands with Vietnamese well-wishers after visiting the Temple of Literature in Hanoi. U.S. President Clinton received a rock-star welcome in Vietnam in November 2000. Clinton was the first American president to visit after the Vietnam War, which ended in 1975 and claimed the lives of more than 3 million Vietnamese and 58,000 American soldiers. Clinton remains popular in Vietnam, because the United States normalized relations with its former foe in 1995 while he was president. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
AP FILE
2002
Nelson Mandela, left, former South African President, chats with former US President Bill Clinton at the closing ceremony of the XIV International AIDS conference in Barcelona's Palau Sant Jordi, Spain, Friday July 12, 2002. (AP Photo/Cesar Rangel)
AP FILE
2003
Former President Bill Clinton listens to the audience standing ovation before speaking at McCaw Hall, Tuesday, Sept., 16, 2003, in Seattle. Clinton addresses global security in his speech to raise funds for performing arts and education. (AP Photo/Jim Bryant)
AP FILE
2004
From left, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass., Sen. John Edwards, D-N.C.,former President Bill Clinton, and former President Jimmy Carter celebrate at their "Unity Day" party in this March 25, 2004, file photo in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
AP FILE
2004
Former President Clinton signs a copy of his book "My Life" during a book signing event at the Barnes & Noble bookstore, Tuesday, June 22, 2004 in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
AP FILE
2004: Speaks at Democratic National Convention
Former President Bill Clinton speaks to delegates during the Democratic National Convention at the FleetCenter in Boston, Monday, July 26, 2004. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
AP FILE
2004: Campaigns with John Kerry during his presidential run
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass., reacts to the crowd with former President Bill Clinton at a rally at Love Park in Philadelphia, Penn. Monday, Oct. 25, 2004. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
AP FILE
2004: Opening of Clinton presidential library in Little Rock, Ark.
President George W. Bush, left to right, former President Bill Clinton, former President Jimmy Carter and former President George H.W. Bush, walk from the William J. Clinton Presidential Center to the podium during opening ceremonies in Little Rock, Ark., Thursday, Nov. 18, 2004. The $165 million glass-and-steel center will be the home to Clinton's library collection of more than 80 million presidential items. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
AP FILE
2005: Tapped by President Bush to raise money for tsunami-battered regions
President Bush, center, announces, Monday, Jan. 3, 2005, in the Roosevelt room at the White House, that he is appointing former Presidents George H.W. Bush, left, and Bill Clinton, right, to head up efforts to raise money for the massive American relief operation in the Asian tsunami-battered regions. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)
AP FILE
2005
Former President George H.W. Bush, left, looks on as former President Bill Clinton talks about tsunami relief efforts the two men are involved with during a news conference at the Clinton Presidential Library in Little Rock, Ark., Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2005. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)
AP FILE
2006: Presidential portrait unveiled
Former President Bill Clinton, gestures after the portraits of his wife Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton and him were revealed, Monday, April 24, 2006, at the Smithsonian Castle Building in Washington. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari)
AP FILE
2006
Former Presidents Bill Clinton, left, and George H. W. Bush smile at each other on the podium at the Tulane University Commencement in New Orleans on Saturday May 13, 2006. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)
AP FILE
2007: Campaigns with Hillary Clinton during her presidential primary run
Former President Bill Clinton and his wife Democratic presidential hopeful U.S. Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton, D-N.Y., during a rally, Monday, July 2, 2007, at the Iowa state fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
AP FILE
2007
Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton, D-N.Y., looks at her husband, former President Bill Clinton, after he introduced her to a crowd during a campaign stop in Manchester, N.H., Friday, July 13, 2007. (AP Photo/Jim Cole)
AP FILE
2008
Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton, D-N.Y., reacts with her husband, former President Clinton and daughter, Chelsea at her Democratic primary election night victory rally in Manchester, N.H., Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2008. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
AP FILE
2008: Speaks at Democratic National Convention
Delegates cheer former President Bill Clinton after his address to the Democratic National Convention in Denver, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2008. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
AP FILE
2008: Campaigns with Barack Obama during his presidential run
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., left, and former President Bill Clinton wave at a rally in Kissimmee, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2008. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
AP FILE
2009
President George W. Bush, center, poses with President-elect Barack Obama, and former presidents, from left, George H.W. Bush, left, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, right, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2009, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
AP FILE
2009
Vice President Joe Biden, right, extends his hand to congratulate Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton following her ceremonial swearing-in at the Sate Department, Monday, Feb. 2, 2009, in Washington. Joining Clinton is her husband, former President Bill Clinton, second from left, their daughter Chelsea Clinton, third from left, and Secretary Clinton's mother Dorothy Rodham, partially obscured at right. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari)
AP FILE
2010
Former President Bill Clinton smiles during an obesity summit along with California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, not seen, at The California Endowment headquarters in Los Angeles Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/ Damiiaan Dovarganes)
AP FILE
2010
President Barack Obama looks on as former President Bill Clinton speaks in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Dec. 10, 2010. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
AP FILE
2012: Speaks at Democratic National Convention
Former President Bill Clinton bows as President Barack Obama walks on stage after Clinton's address to the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2012. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
AP FILE
2012
The 2012 Kennedy Center Honorees and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, second from left, wait for former President Bill Clinton, left, to join them for a group photo after the State Department Dinner for the Kennedy Center Honors gala Saturday, Dec. 1, 2012 at the State Department in Washington. The 2012 Kennedy Center Honorees are, from left, John Paul Jones, Buddy Guy, Jimmy Page, Natalia Makarova, Robert Plant, Dustin Hoffman, and David Letterman. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
AP FILE
2013
Former President Bill Clinton walks off the stage after making remarks during the Clinton Global Initiative at Washington University, Saturday, April 6, 2013, in St. Louis. More than 1,000 students from 75 countries and all 50 states are gathered for a weekend of sessions seeking practical and innovative solutions to the world's problems. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
AP FILE
2013
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, former President Jimmy Carter and former President Bill Clinton wave as they leave 50th Anniversary of the March on Washington where Martin Luther King Jr., spoke, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2013, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
AP FILE
2015: Campaigns with Hillary during her second presidential run
Democratic presidential candidate former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton waves to supporters as her husband former President Bill Clinton, second from right, Chelsea Clinton, second from left, and her husband Marc Mezvinsky, join on stage Saturday, June 13, 2015, on Roosevelt Island in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
AP FILE
2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, right, waves on stage with her husband and former President Bill Clinton for a Nevada Democratic caucus rally, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
AP FILE
2016: Speaks at Democratic National Convention
Former President Bill Clinton kicks a balloon at the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia , Thursday, July 28, 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
AP FILE
2016
Former President Bill Clinton applauds as his wife, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, where she conceded her defeat to Republican Donald Trump after the hard-fought presidential election. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
AP FILE
2017
Former U.S. Presidents, from left, Barack Obama, George Bush and Bill Clinton greet spectators on the first tee before the first round of the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J., Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
AP FILE
2017
Former President George W. Bush, center, speaks as fellow former Presidents from right, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter look on during a hurricanes relief concert in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. All five living former U.S. presidents joined to support a Texas concert raising money for relief efforts from Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria's devastation in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
AP FILE
2018
Former President Bill Clinton, left, greets Franklin Graham as he arrives to pay respects to Rev. Billy Graham during a public viewing at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
AP FILE
2018
Former President Bill Clinton smiles as he plays a recording of Aretha Franklin on his phone during the funeral service for Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Detroit. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
AP FILE
2019
Former President Bill Clinton speaks at the funeral service for Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., at the New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore, Md., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Lloyd Fox/The Baltimore Sun via AP, Pool)
AP FILE
2020
Former President Bill Clinton pays respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose under the Portico at the top of the front steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Washington. Ginsburg, 87, died of cancer on Sept. 18. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)
AP FILE
2021
Former President Bill Clinton and his wife former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)
AP FILE
2021
Former President Bill Clinton gestures as he arrives for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)
AP FILE
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!