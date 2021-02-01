Bill to disclose Noem's travel security costs faces backlash

“I just think it’s important the taxpayers know where every dollar goes,” she said.

But Howard said that two fellow Republicans who co-sponsored the bill withdrew their support after being “called down to the second floor," legislative parlance for being summoned to the governor’s office that sits a flight of stairs down from the Legislature’s third floor.

Both Reps. Rhonda Milstead and Marli Wiese, Republicans who withdrew their names from supporting the bill, declined to comment.

Howard also found herself the subject of a texted meme that pasted her image alongside Democrats Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Kamala Harris.

Howard called the attempt to associate her with Democrats “ridiculous.” It was not clear who originated the meme or text messages. The governor’s office declined to comment on the bill and on whether staffers pressured lawmakers on Howard's bill.

After the attacks, Howard said she received notes of encouragement from people across the state. But in the Legislature, she has so far found little support outside of an unlikely alliance between fiscally conservative Republicans and Democrats.