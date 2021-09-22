Bill would change maritime liability rules after boat fire

Carbajal, in a news release, called the law “antiquated and unfair.”

“The families of those who perished in the tragic Conception boat fire have filed claims against the owners of the boat for violating federal safety rules, but they may not receive any compensation because of a 170-year-old law that doesn’t account for modern tourism such as commercial dive boats,” Feinstein said in the statement.

Under the current act, the company Truth Aquatics and owners Glen and Dana Fritzler have to show they were not at fault in the Conception disaster. Even if the captain or crew are officially blamed, the Fritzlers and their insurance company could avoid paying a dime under the law.

The Fritzlers' suit to limit their liability remains ongoing in federal court. Attorneys for the couple and the victims' families did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation of the disaster did not find the cause of the fire, but it blamed the vessel’s owners for a lack of oversight and said failing to post a night watch allowed flames to spread quickly.