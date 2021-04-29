Billboard Awards: 16 nods for Weeknd, 6 for Morgan Wallen

The producers said though Wallen is a multiple nominee, they won’t allow him to participate in the show.

“Morgan Wallen is a finalist this year based on charting. As his recent conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting),” the statement read. “It is heartening and encouraging to hear that Morgan is taking steps in his anti-racist journey and starting to do some meaningful work. We plan to evaluate his progress and will consider his participation in future shows.”

Wallen's not the leading country music nominee though — that goes to breakthrough singer Gabby Barrett, who is the most-nominated woman with nine bids. She dominated both the country and pop charts with her Charlie Puth-assisted hit “I Hope,” and she’s up for honors like top new artist, top Hot 100 song, top radio song, top country album and top collaboration. She’s the sole woman nominated for top country artist and top country song.

The Billboard Awards are based on the chart period of March 21, 2020 through April 3, 2021. Two of the 51 categories are fan-voted, including top collaboration and top social artist, where Asian acts dominate. Nominees include K-pop groups BTS, BLACKPINK and Seventeen; Filipino boy band SB19; and Ariana Grande.

Others who scored multiple nominations include Bad Bunny, Chris Brown, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Justin Bieber.

