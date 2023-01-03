Bills' Hamlin in critical condition; Jan. 6 panel shuts down; Prince Harry wants father, brother back | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field following a tackle hours earlier, leading to the indefinite postponement of Buffalo’s pivotal Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.

» The new Congress opens with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy grasping for his political survival. McCarthy could become the first nominee for speaker in 100 years to fail to win support from his own colleagues in the first round of voting.

» Bryan Kohberger, facing first-degree murder charges in the slayings of four University of Idaho students, is not expected to fight extradition at a hearing Tuesday in Pennsylvania.

» Authorities say the man suspected of fatally shooting a Pennsylvania police chief and wounding another officer in confrontations near Pittsburgh was killed by police after a chase.

» Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia is preparing to step up its attacks on Ukraine using Iranian-made exploding drones.

» At least 500 migrants have arrived in the Florida Keys over the last several days in what the local sheriff’s office describes as a “crisis.”

» The House Jan. 6 committee is shutting down. The panel has completed a whirlwind 18-month investigation of the 2021 Capitol insurrection and has sent its work to the Justice Department along with a recommendation for prosecuting former President Donald Trump.

» Jeremy Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a snow plow accident in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday, a representative for the actor said Monday, and remains in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery.

» Tennis great Martina Navratilova says she has been diagnosed with throat cancer and breast cancer. The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion and member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame said in a statement released Monday that her prognosis is good and she will start treatment this month.

» Prince Harry has said he wants to have his father and brother back and that he wants “a family, not an institution,” during a TV interview ahead of the publication of his memoir. The interview with Britain’s ITV channel is due to be released this Sunday.

» In sports, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after a tackle during Monday Night Football, Penn State won the Rose Bowl, Tulane stunned USC in the Cotton Bowl, Donovan Mitchell scored 71 for the Cavaliers and Boston won the Winter Classic NHL game at Fenway Park.