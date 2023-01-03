Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest; game suspended

CINCINNATI – Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field following a tackle and was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was in critical condition Monday night, leaving teammates in tears and fans stunned at Paycor Stadium and in family rooms in Buffalo and across the nation.

"Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals," the Bills said in a statement issued early Tuesday morning. "His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."

The NFL suspended the game between the Bills and Bengals for the night about 65 minutes after trainers rushed onto the field to help Hamlin with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter. Athletic trainers performed CPR on the field before he was taken to the hospital.

"Please continue to pray for Damar and his family," Hamlin's registered NFL agent, Ira Turner of Agency 1 Sports Group, said in a statement to NFL Network. "We currently have no update at this time. Will ask that you keep the family in your prayers."

NFL executive Troy Vincent said the Bills intended to fly home late Monday night. Other than Hamlin, all players are returning with the team, the NFL said. Medical and support staff will remain in Cincinnati with Hamlin.

Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field after making a tackle against Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin briefly got back to his feet after the collision, before immediately falling to the field about 8:55 p.m.

The team’s second-year veteran was quickly surrounded by athletic trainers from both teams as several Bills teammates appeared to be in great distress.

A backboard and stretcher were quickly brought onto the field.

Multiple teammates were in tears – many of them unable to look – as trainers performed CPR on Hamlin.

At least 10 trainers and emergency medical personnel worked quickly as an ambulance was brought onto the field in one of the scariest sights ever to be seen in an NFL game.

Some players took a knee to pray – either alone or in small groups.

Fans inside Paycor Stadium briefly gave a supportive round of applause as Bengals players took the field, although those closest to Hamlin continued to show a great deal of concern.

Shortly after Hamlin was loaded into an ambulance, the Bills kneeled for a group huddle on the field, led by coach Sean McDermott.

After the ambulance departed, both teams briefly returned to their respective sidelines. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs addressed his teammates while in tears.

Referee Shawn Smith met with Bengals coach Zac Taylor and McDermott on the field, and at 9:18 p.m., the game was announced as being temporarily suspended.

Both teams then returned to their locker rooms. Hamlin was transported to the UC Medical Center, which is four miles from Paycor Stadium, leaving at 9:25 p.m. The hospital is the only Level 1 adult trauma center in the Cincinnati area.

The ESPN broadcast said Hamlin's mother, Nina, was at the game and is believed to have gone with him in the ambulance to the hospital.

Taylor was seen outside the Bills' locker room, and a report from the Cincinnati Enquirer's Kelsey Conway said that Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and several other players visited the Bills' locker room.

Access to the tunnel that accessed both locker rooms was restricted to team and league personnel. McDermott and Taylor huddled with Dawn Aponte, the NFL's chief football administrative officer, and the three were passing around a cell phone, presumably on a call with the league office.

The NFL then released the following statement: "Tonight's Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced.

"Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

"The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association, which is in agreement with postponing the game."

Bills players emerged from the locker room after changing from their uniforms. Diggs was seen by ESPN cameras arriving at the hospital, having taken an Uber in order to check on Hamlin.

At 10:38 p.m., the Bills' official Twitter account shared a picture of the team huddle surrounded by more than 40 thoughts and prayers for Hamlin that were shared on social media by players and teams throughout the league.

Among them were teammates such as Josh Allen, who tweeted, "Please pray for our brother."

Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones tweeted, "praying with all that I am for Damar Hamlin and his family #3. Love you bro."

Higgins, who was tackled on the play, received a hug from his mother and left the stadium with his arm around her.

He later tweeted, "My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love."

Bengals running back Trayveon Williams wrote on Twitter: "God please absolutely please lord I’m begging you be with Damar and the bills at this moment! Being on the field seeing that I am lost for words."

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd also posted a message on Twitter: "Love you 3 prayers stay strong got your back always."

Here is a thread of how the events unfolded:

