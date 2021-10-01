 Skip to main content
Billy Strings wins bluegrass entertainer of the year award

FILE - Billy Strings performs at the Railbird Music Festival on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Lexington, Ky. Strings won entertainer of the year at the genre’s top awards show, a major feat for the 28-year-old guitarist who beat out veteran performers. The Bluegrass Music Awards were handed out on Thursday, Sept. 30 in Raleigh, N.C., where Strings was also named guitar player of the year.

 Amy Harris

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Grammy-winning bluegrass musician Billy Strings won entertainer of the year at the genre's top awards show, a major feat for the 28-year-old guitarist who beat out veteran performers.

The International Bluegrass Music Association's Bluegrass Music Awards were handed out Thursday in Raleigh, North Carolina, where Strings was also named guitar player of the year. Nominees for entertainer of the year included Balsam Range, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, the Del McCoury Band and The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys.

Strings, originally from Michigan, won a Grammy Award for his 2019 album “Home,” and just released his second record for Rounder Records, an acoustic album called “Renewal.”

Also picking up multiple awards was Appalachian Road Show, which won best new artist and instrumental group of the year. Sister Sadie won vocal group of the year, song of the year went to Balsam Range for “Richest Man” and album of the year was “Industrial Strength Bluegrass: Southwestern Ohio’s Musical Legacy.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

