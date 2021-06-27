Bipartisan infrastructure deal back on track after Biden walks back comments

Romney said he believed there was now sufficient GOP support in the Senate to reach the 60-vote threshold to overcome a potential filibuster and pass the bipartisan package. Another GOP negotiator, Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, even predicted that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has staked out a path back to the majority relying in large part on stiff opposition to the Biden agenda, would even support the final bill.

"If we can pull this off, I think Mitch will favor it," he said on NBC's "Meet the Press." "I think Leader McConnell will be for it, if it continues to come together as it is."

Montana Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, predicted the measure would draw more than the minimum 10 Republican senators needed to pass the bipartisan accord in the 50-50 Senate, where 60 votes are required to advance most bills, but he said there would likely be "bumps in the road" along the way.

"We'll work those problems," he said on CBS News' "Face The Nation." "I think we'll get far more than 60 votes."

The bipartisan accord has been a key priority for Biden as he tries to deliver on a campaign promise to restore bipartisan cooperation to Washington and to show centrist Democrats and others that the White House was working with Republicans before Biden tries to push the broader package through Congress.