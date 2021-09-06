Bitcoin brings hopes, doubts for Salvadorans sending money

In San Salvador, bank employee Marina Escalante, 39, said she will download the application but isn't sure how much she'll use it.

“I am going to download the application to get the $30 in Bitcoin, but I don't know if I will continue using it,” she said.

Some immigrants are worried that they would have to enter personal information into the app. Others complain there's a lack of information about the system.

Díaz, the Salvadoran in Maryland, still has many questions.

“Do I need to have cryptocurrency to send remittances or just download the application?" he asked.

The volatility of cryptocurrency also worries him. A full bitcoin was worth about $65,000 in April. Two months later, it fell to half that. It's now up around $50,000. The government expects people to make millions of transactions in tiny fractions of each coin.

“Bitcoin goes up, goes down. Then how is that going to affect our people?” asked Diaz, who works at a union for construction workers and sometimes sends remittances to his mother-in-law, other relatives and friends.