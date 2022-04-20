 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Blac Chyna testifies of happy early days with Kardashians

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former reality TV star Blac Chyna testified Wednesday that all was joyful between her, her fiancé Rob Kardashian, and his famous family before the day five years ago when everything went awry.

Chyna was on the stand for a second day in her $100 million lawsuit against Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner and his sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who she alleges defamed her and ruined her TV career. All four watched her testify from the front row of the gallery in the Los Angeles courtroom.

Chyna described the gleeful celebration she and Rob Kardashian had on Dec. 14, 2016, when they learned their “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” spinoff “Rob & Chyna” had been greenlit for a second season.

“It was exciting, we were throwing money and having fun, being silly,” Chyna said. Footage shot for the show of the money-throwing was shown in court.

Other moments from the day would later be a source of controversy when the relationship went sour.

She testified that she ripped Rob Kardashian's shirt, “from us like playing and trying to not be sexy and take the shirt off, but just doing silly stuff with my fiancé.”

Later, he was playing video games when she wrapped a phone-charging cord around his neck, she said.

“I came up behind him, doing that jokingly,” she testified. “I just went like this to get his attention.”

And at one point when he was on FaceTime with a friend, she picked up an unloaded gun that Rob Kardashian kept on his dresser, she said.

She said none of the moments were intended to do harm, and Rob Kardashian seemed to take them just as she meant them.

Chyna had just begun talking about the following day, Dec. 15, when the two would have a fight that would forever damage their relationship, leading to their show's cancellation and the lawsuit, when the trial went on lunch break. She returns to the stand Wednesday afternoon.

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say shots fired at a house party in Pittsburgh left two 17-year-olds dead and at least eight more people wounded. The shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday as hundreds of people had gathered at a short-term rental home. Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert says the "vast majority" of them were underage. Two male gunshot victims died and eight others were wounded by gunfire. Others were hurt trying to flee, including two who broke bones while jumping out the building's windows. No arrests were immediately reported. Schubert said there was gunfire both inside and outside the rental home, "and potentially back and forth."

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Behind the bright lights and pulsing music of one of the world's leading dance competition companies, some dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company's powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers, according to a joint investigation by The Associated Press and the Toronto Star.

Van Dyke avoids federal charges in Laquan McDonald's death

Federal authorities say they will not criminally charge Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer convicted of murder in the 2014 shooting death of Black teenager Laquan McDonald. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago said in a news release Monday that the decision was made after consulting with the McDonald family and that the “family was in agreement not to pursue a second prosecution.” Van Dyke was convicted in 2018 of second-degree murder and aggravated battery, and was sentenced to 81 months in state prison. The former officer served less than half that sentence before he was released from prison in February.

