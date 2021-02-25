'Black box' in Woods SUV could yield clues to cause of wreck

A Genesis spokesman wouldn't say, but Ruth said other models made by Hyundai and affiliated automaker Kia record more than the required data. Some record steering angle before the crash, which would show how much the driver tried to avoid a crash, he said. The Kia Forte compact car, for example, records how much pressure was on the brake pedal so investigators can see how hard a driver was braking. Newer vehicles like the Genesis SUV are equipped with automatic emergency braking and other safety systems from which the box could also record data. But Ruth said that varies by automaker and he's not sure how much was recorded in the Genesis. Data could be stored from radar and cameras from advanced cruise control systems, and from more advanced accelerometers and gyroscopes, said Scott Martin, an assistant research engineer in Auburn University's GPS and Vehicle Dynamics Laboratory. Some General Motors, Subaru and possibly Toyota vehicles record pictures before, during or after a crash, Ruth said. Sometimes those are stored outside of the data recorder.